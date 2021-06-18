The Summer Reading Program is up and running smoothly this year. Miss Lee, Miss Brandy and Miss D are keeping everything running smoothly. Miss Markita, Miss D and Miss Brandy are also putting together Teen Tuesday events. The first one was held this week – two different Escape Rooms. They’re also planning a Tik Tok Hip Hop Dance-Off. We now have adults who are asking us to hold a Harry Potter Escape Room for them – so we’ll work on it!
It is so wonderful to be able to have in person programs again. Several groups have already reserved the upstairs meeting room for meetings and events. If you have an organization that needs meeting space – we have it. Just call us and we’ll see what we can do for you.
Upcoming Programs:
- Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m.: The Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library are sponsoring a night at a Steamers game at Hicks Field. Hopefully I’ll fulfill a lifetime dream and get to throw out the first pitch.
- Tuesday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m.: Pet Sock Puppets with Susan Swain. Scheduled as a Zoom program but keep your eyes open if there’s a change. Again – all are welcome to come to the library and watch on our great big screens.
- Tuesday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Tuesday
- Thursday, July 1, at 7 p.m.: The Lesser-Known History of Edenton: The Missionary Baptist Association in Edenton and Chowan County with Dr. Linwood Boone. This will be held in-person at the library – all are welcome to attend as well as on Zoom.
- Tuesday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m.: Conservation & Alligators with Sam Pollock from the Edenton Fish Hatchery. IN PERSON program.
- Tuesday, July 6, at 5:30 p.m. – Teen Tuesday
Children’s Fiction
- Zephyr Stone and the Moon Mist Ghost – Kathryn Louise Wood