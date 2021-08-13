Recently I had the occasion to preach to preachers about preaching!
This is hard, because preachers preach all the time, and who better to know about preaching than preachers. I kindly informed them as I began that I was “preaching to the choir!”
I shared with them the biblical model of Jesus, who often told stories.
You know, “Behold a man had two sons and the youngest said to his father, ‘Hey Pops....could we just kind of pretend that you’ve already kicked the bucket and I go ahead and get my share of the farm?”
Well, that’s neither the King James, nor New International Version, but you get the message.
I paraphrased my own version of the story of the Prodigal Son simply to make the point that Jesus told stories as a Master Preacher and Teacher to teach valued lessons.
In the Prodigal Son story, he teaches us that the Father has tremendous love for his son who squandered all he had, yet came home with the right heart. His love never fails.
Then, we move to the lap of our grandma! Remember how we hopped up there over and over and over to hear the story of The Three Bears? It began with that classic line...”Once upon a time.....” and we listened every time to get to that well-known ending...”and they all lived happily every after.” We never got tired of it and we learned valued lessons.
One thing that I wanted to leave my hearers with this past week was that there was a tremendous teaching lesson for us all – people like and learn from stories as we weave in and out of story and Scripture. It helps us learn. It helps us remember. Would to God that we would jump up in His lap like we did Grandma’s and say daily...”Lord, tell me a story!”
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Senior Pastor of Carpenter’s Shop International Church located on Catherine Creek Road in Ahoskie.