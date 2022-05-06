Check It Out with Jennifer Finlay Tell us what books you want to read... Jennifer Finlay Columnist May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {image}{imagePath}//apgenc-tcms/tcms_purged/apgenc_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/CHN/05/A/Images/CHN_05-05-2022_A_008/934e3430-547c-11ec-8160-00163ec2aa77/934e3430-547c-11ec-8160-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}{caption}{/caption}{standaloneHead}Jennifer Finlay New{/standaloneHead}{/image} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s Last Call at the Library time for ordering new materials. That’s right – it’s budget time.If you have any books that you’d like to see in our collection stop by and ask if we can order them.It seems as if the author Colleen Hoover is all the rage right now so we have ordered a lot of her older books. Hopefully the books will show up for grown up summer reading.Speaking of Summer Reading – yes, there will be a full program this summer. Miss Lee & Miss Dee have been planning for months in between the Harry Potter Extravaganza!3.The theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 21.New BooksJuvenile FictionA Kitten in Gooseberry Park – Cynthia Rylant & Arthur HowardAdult FictionDeath of the Black Widow – James PattersonDream Town – David BaldacciThe Good Left Undone – Adriana TrigianiThe Investigator – John SanfordKingdom of Bones – James RollinsThe Reading List – Sara Nisha AdamsNonfictionVanderbilt – Anderson CooperJennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dee Jennifer Finlay Lee Literature Zoology Yes Sara Nisha Adams Town Colleen Hoover Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCommissioners approve Timbermill incentivesEPD trained for BolaWrap restraint usageWater and sewer declared 'distressed'Cycle NC brings 1,400 to Chowan CountyEdenton native honored by 'Business North Carolina'Vidant Chowan Hospital celebrates 75 years$25M grant awarded for Holmes HighTrouble at our universities…Sweet chubby hands…N.C. Congressional District 1 candidate Q&A Images