It’s Last Call at the Library time for ordering new materials. That’s right – it’s budget time.

If you have any books that you’d like to see in our collection stop by and ask if we can order them.

It seems as if the author Colleen Hoover is all the rage right now so we have ordered a lot of her older books. Hopefully the books will show up for grown up summer reading.

Speaking of Summer Reading – yes, there will be a full program this summer. Miss Lee & Miss Dee have been planning for months in between the Harry Potter Extravaganza!3.

The theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 21.

New Books

Juvenile Fiction

A Kitten in Gooseberry Park – Cynthia Rylant & Arthur Howard

Adult Fiction

Death of the Black Widow – James Patterson

Dream Town – David Baldacci

The Good Left Undone – Adriana Trigiani

The Investigator – John Sanford

Kingdom of Bones – James Rollins

The Reading List – Sara Nisha Adams

Nonfiction

Vanderbilt – Anderson Cooper

Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.

