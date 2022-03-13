We have discussed Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness for several weeks.
Last time, we considered the first of the three temptations: Jesus being tempted not to trust His Father’s provision by turning stones to bread. Today, I want to consider the second: Jesus being tempted to test God’s protection (Matthew 4:5-7).
The tempter takes Jesus to the pinnacle of the temple and suggests to Jesus that He throw Himself down. After all, God will certainly save Jesus.
The tempter is tricky; He twists God’s Word to try and trick Jesus into accepting his temptation. The tempter uses Psalm 91:11-12. This Scripture declares that God will command his angels to protect, but it says nothing about testing God to see if He will grant protection.
The fact is, Scripture says we are not to test God (Deuteronomy 6:16). The only time one has a Scriptural ‘okay’ to try God is with our tithe so that we can see Him ‘throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it’ (Malachi 3:10).
Jesus is the Word made flesh; Jesus is not fooled by the tempters twisting Scripture. Jesus counters the tempter with God’s Word: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test’ (Matthew 4:7). Once the temptation ended, the angels came to attend Jesus (Matthew 4:11). Nevertheless, the angels came because Jesus withstood the tempter, not because Jesus was testing God’s protection.
For me, there are two main things to consider.
First: know God’s Word for yourself. The tempter is trying to lead Jesus astray from the Truth of Scripture by putting his own ‘twist’ on the Word, and the tempter will use this same tactic with you and me.
Jesus did not say to the tempter, ‘Well, according to the leading rabbi’ no, Jesus knew the Word for Himself, and counters temptation solely with God’s Word, not commentary on God’s Word. When dealing with our tempter, we must do the same: know God’s Word for ourselves so we can discern when temptation attempts to ‘twist’ the Truth.
The second thing to consider: is not putting God to the test. You might think, “I know better.”
Still, I wonder how often we unintentionally give in to this temptation. For instance, I knew a lady who had lung issues due to smoking. She constantly prayed for healing, yet she continued to smoke heavily. She even received help to stop smoking, but believed that God would cure her so she could continue her habit.
I know someone else who desperately prayed for God to help them lose weight, yet they never changed their habits despite learning better ways of weight management. Their argument was, “I’ll lose weight when God causes me to lose weight.”
These are both contemporary equivalents of how the tempter will subtly tempt us to put God to the test.
As we continue towards Resurrection Sunday, let us consider ways we might unintentionally test God. May we also consider ways that we might be ‘twisting’ His Word to make it fit our desires and wishes. May we choose to allow His Spirit to form us more fully into the image of His dear Son (2 Corinthians 3:18).
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.