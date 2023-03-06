Several people have popped into my office lately and, seeing a large, framed photo on the wall, asked, “Who is that?”
Simply responding, “That’s my grandmother!” created too much angst in me and I need to share a bit of her story. She’s been inspiring me all over again. Sometimes, as leaders, it all feels a little bit impossible and we can get daunted. And in those moments, I love to remember Ora Mae.
As a kid, I didn’t know she mattered to anybody else like she did me, because she was one of those grandmas that made you feel like the sun rose and set right over you. But, all the while, she was carrying a load of leadership and vision that would certainly have dwarfed many others’ shoulders.
I do remember her carrying a pager that buzzed constantly, followed by one of those bag phones in the car and, eventually, a blackberry. She loved big statement pieces of jewelry and TV preachers. But, her heart really was for the people across the street and around town who were just trying to put one foot in front of the other and move forward in their lives.
In the last years of her life, it wasn’t odd for her to anonymously provide an appliance or vehicle for somebody in need, though she herself lived in a little, nine hundred square-foot, two bedroom house, and pinched her pennies. She delighted in giving. It also wasn’t strange for neighbors just to “pop in” on special days like Christmas and Thanksgiving. They knew she’d have plenty of food and hasten to make room at the table.
God-given vision and tenacity compelled her to take on a struggling little health clinic that a local church women’s ministry had dreamt up. They wanted to serve migrant workers and others who couldn’t afford care, but they weren’t able to sustain the dream.
So, Ora snagged the local school nurse, Pat Somers, and dragged her out into the cotton fields to triage the migrant workers and set them up with appointments at the “clinic,” which started in an RV. The University of Arizona partnered with her and sent medical students and residents who volunteered their time, staying a couple days at a time in the doublewide behind Grandma’s house.
The clinic eventually moved into a permanent building, but even with that miraculous advancement, she had to cut her own salary, beg the staff to do the housekeeping, trim the services offered (dentistry, lab and pharmacy) and bring toilet paper from home to keep things rolling.
Yet, she persevered. And before she died in 2010, her faith for what this thing really could be became sight. As the CEO of the Marana Health Center, she took a small clinic and turned it into a huge health system that now has 15 satellite clinics to care for the indigent and under-insured people of Marana.
One of the last Christmases I remember with her, she sat in the lobby of this beautiful health center, dressed to the nines as Mrs. Claus (like she’d done many years before), pulling up babies of every color on her lap and smiling that life-changing smile every time their arms were filled with presents. It was how it’d all began - loving her neighbor.
As mayor, she took a town running in the red and moved it into making a profit - increasing their fire department, police presence, flood protection and their tax base. This happened through annexation of several other small towns, taking her “little” Marana of about 5,000 people to now over 50,000.
On the side, she established a food pantry and, in her last days, she knew the history of the town needed stronger documentation and celebration, so she created a historical conservancy (a museum within their town hall and a committee) to help folks remember where they’re from and the shoulders they stand on. All these things mean jobs, jobs, jobs. What a lift for her community.
I’ll spare you the endless pages I’d love to write about her, but for now what I’d love for you to know is this: you have no idea what God can do all because you’re just “loving your neighbor.” If you’ll get up every day, hear the voice of God, and take one more step forward in what He’s called you to do, the culmination of these things could be beyond your wildest imagination at the end of your days.
I see Ora Mae, looking out into the fields near her house while doing dishes like any other ordinary day, and she thinks, “Somebody should help these workers and their families.” She knows because it’s her thought, it’s her mission. She dried her hands and started a work that preserves far beyond her. So, I implore you: step out today, and don’t look back.