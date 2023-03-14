Sometimes I just want something to eat that’s a little different. I often crave Thai food with its vast array of flavors and textures.
Sometimes I just want something to eat that’s a little different. I often crave Thai food with its vast array of flavors and textures.
And since I can’t find this cuisine locally, I often just create recipes with the same vibe.
Pho and Pad Thai are favorites of mine. I love the balance of sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami, the five taste elements that build how we perceive flavor.
And I love the juxtaposition of textures which are so interesting. The two components combined make for a pleasing surprise to your palate.
This week I have included my recipe for Pad Thai Noodle Salad. Traditional Pad Thai is a stir-fried rice noodle dish with egg and often shrimp, chicken, or tofu along with chopped peanuts.
It is Thai comfort food and can be found by street vendors and in every Thailand home. I have combined some of the traditional components into a salad and like to serve it with roasted chicken.
As with all recipes I encourage you to put your spin on them and use ingredients you prefer, and of course season to your taste.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question, contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
