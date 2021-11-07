Thank you, soldier.

I am thankful for the millions of men and women who have given any part of their lives to preserve our great nation — the many hours of training and preparation for the unspeakable horror of war.
The complications of human endeavor predicate conflict and power struggle, but there is something very singular and unpolitical about the call to serve a side in loyalty despite your opinion.
This is the life of the soldier. The soldier doesn’t decide if the fight is noble, righteous or popular. The soldier is given orders, and they carry them out with a deep sense of duty.
Militiamen for decades have had to deal with our abandonment of their sacrifices because of passionate disagreement or, worse, disinterest. We little realize how much is given up in time, emotions, mental stress and friends.
To relegate how they have served us as just another job is to wholly misunderstand the significance of having such heroes who are willing to lay their lives on the line to protect our livelihoods. Every one of their lives is precious.
Our inalienable rights were purchased by patriots who trained and gave it all. Every fallen soldier stood beside brothers and sisters that were deeply wounded in soul tissue by their loss. Defending families and homes fueled the passion for finishing the fight. The many that died in battle were thankfully vastly outnumbered by the veterans who would carry that death inside them for years to come.
The discipline and duty learned in the armed services translated into consistent and confident service as coworkers in civilian life, but the pain of war never left. The marks of training never leave.
Basic training brings the deepest memories you’ll ever know. Your willingness to endure to the end so that my children can live safely, knowing that the greatest fighting force on earth is standing ready to defend us, isn’t lost on me. I know you carry the heart-wrenching memories. I see you. I remember you. And, I love you.
Thank you, soldiers, for fighting to ensure freedom for all people. Thank you for standing strong when others run. Thank you for loving freedom more than comfort. Thank you for doing what I can’t imagine. Thank you for doing what leaders told you and not hesitating because you didn’t know who would agree with it.
I’m sorry many have made you feel like your sacrifices were unimportant. I honor you. And, my boys will know about all you gave up to give us what we have.
I hope you find a home in your country. I hope you discover welcome and love. I pray you find God and serve Him in the nation that’s right to do so is preserved by people like you. I hope you find peace and strength. I hope you find friends who understand and a reason to keep serving.
We need you. Well done.
Thank you, soldier.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.