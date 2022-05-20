This is my last column. Oh my goodness. Some day I’ll have to sit down and count the number of words I’ve written for the Chowan Herald.
Edenton is a great place, but one of the things that makes it beyond great is the people.
When I started my job in 2013, I noticed there were a lot of women who held positions of power and influence in the community. This was a perfect situation to watch and learn how to become a great librarian in our community.
I cannot thank Anne-Marie Knighton enough for her guidance. Nancy Nicholls got used to me bursting into the Tourism Office to “steal” peanuts (Win Dale also got used to it). Susan Nixon and Sarah Williams at SmartStart really helped me understand what we needed to do as a public library to have a great impact on our youngest members of the community.
Tanya Turner, now the Superintendent in Perquimans County, greeted me at Chowan Middle School with: “Welcome to Gates County.”
Without these strong women who really love this community – there’s no way I could have been half as good a librarian as I am.
Liza Layton continues to be fabulous. Susan Creed at the Chamber is now a frequent peanut stealing target. Erienne Dickman at Tourism got my GenX tech skilz up to Millennial tech skilz.
Susanne Stallings, our Chowan County Clerk, does an amazing job and needs to be recognized for her dedication to the county. Former County Commissioner Patty Kersey — oh thank you, Patty Kersey! Without your efforts to put together a capital improvement plan for all county buildings – this building would be doooooomed!
It has been an honor to call myself the Chowan County Librarian. Thank you.
New Books
Picture Books
The World Belonged to Us by Jaqueline Woodson
It’s a Sign by Jarett and Jerome Pumphrey
Juvenile Fiction
Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game by Chris Grabenstein
Young Adult
Family of Liars by E. Lockhart
Adult Fiction
The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian
Summer Love by Nancy Thayer
Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner
Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea
Nonfiction
Be Joyful by Joyce Meyer
Large Print
Fear Thy Neighbor by Fern Mi chaels
French Braid by Anne Tyler
High Stakes by Danielle Steel
Operation Joktan by Amr Tsarfati and Steve Yohn
A Relative Murder by Jude Deveraux
Sea Glass Cottage by Irene Hannon a Hope Harbor novel
The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich
Jennifer Finlay is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.