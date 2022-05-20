This is my last column. Oh my goodness. Some day I’ll have to sit down and count the number of words I’ve written for the Chowan Herald.

Edenton is a great place, but one of the things that makes it beyond great is the people.

When I started my job in 2013, I noticed there were a lot of women who held positions of power and influence in the community. This was a perfect situation to watch and learn how to become a great librarian in our community.

I cannot thank Anne-Marie Knighton enough for her guidance. Nancy Nicholls got used to me bursting into the Tourism Office to “steal” peanuts (Win Dale also got used to it). Susan Nixon and Sarah Williams at SmartStart really helped me understand what we needed to do as a public library to have a great impact on our youngest members of the community.

Tanya Turner, now the Superintendent in Perquimans County, greeted me at Chowan Middle School with: “Welcome to Gates County.”

Without these strong women who really love this community – there’s no way I could have been half as good a librarian as I am.

Liza Layton continues to be fabulous. Susan Creed at the Chamber is now a frequent peanut stealing target. Erienne Dickman at Tourism got my GenX tech skilz up to Millennial tech skilz.

Susanne Stallings, our Chowan County Clerk, does an amazing job and needs to be recognized for her dedication to the county. Former County Commissioner Patty Kersey — oh thank you, Patty Kersey! Without your efforts to put together a capital improvement plan for all county buildings – this building would be doooooomed!

It has been an honor to call myself the Chowan County Librarian. Thank you.

New Books

Picture Books

The World Belonged to Us by Jaqueline Woodson

It’s a Sign by Jarett and Jerome Pumphrey

Juvenile Fiction

Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game by Chris Grabenstein

Young Adult

Family of Liars by E. Lockhart

Adult Fiction

The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian

Summer Love by Nancy Thayer

Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner

Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea

Nonfiction

Be Joyful by Joyce Meyer

Large Print

Fear Thy Neighbor by Fern Mi chaels

French Braid by Anne Tyler

High Stakes by Danielle Steel

Operation Joktan by Amr Tsarfati and Steve Yohn

A Relative Murder by Jude Deveraux

Sea Glass Cottage by Irene Hannon a Hope Harbor novel

The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich

Jennifer Finlay is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.