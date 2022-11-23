Thanksgiving is now upon us. Spending time with family and friends, and all the fixings are ready for the centerpiece dish of a semi-flightless bird.

Between passing the mashed potatoes, arguing with that uncle with interesting world views and getting ready to watch the Thanksgiving football game, it is easy to forget the importance of the history behind the dishes.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.