The Chowan County 4-H and FCS Agents are teaming up to offer a virtual two-part series on bread-making. Youth will learn the art of bread-making with two fun, kid-friendly bread recipes. This series is open to youth ages 8+.
The workshops will be hosted on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and Feb. 23. These sessions are free to attend. However, participants will be emailed a grocery list of ingredients prior to each session. Grocery lists will be simple and cost efficient.
If you are interested in registering, visit our Facebook page, @Chowan County 4-H, visit https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/02/the-art-of-bread-making/ or call 252-482-6585.