More than three-quarters of a century ago, I, along with cousins, neighbors and friends, stood in front of the hand-carved pulpit in our old country church and sang the jingle, “The B-I-B-L-E.”
The lyrics go like this: “The B-I-B-L-E, yeah, that’s the book for me. I stand alone on the word of God, the B-I-B-L-E!”
These words were repeated four, five, even six times, depending on the enthusiasm of the congregants and the kids. There were a couple of other verses in this little song; however, I do not recall those words today.
I was raised in, and continue to visit, Trinity United Methodist Church in Magnolia. It was founded in 1885. I recall the outhouse that served as the church’s first privy. I distinctly remember the pot-bellied stove that provided some relief from the cold in winter.
As I recollect, the glass window panes had many waves and bubble pockets and could distort one’s view, especially if you squinted your eyes while peering outward.
Progress overcame my home church, and today it is pretty modernized, featuring central heat and air, indoor plumbing and stained glass windows. Interestingly, the pulpit remains as it was when the church was initially built by my grandfather and others of the community.
However, this is where I learned the importance of the Bible and to fear the Lord. As kids, we were always excited about Communion Sundays because we got to sip the “wine.”
Jeremiah in Chapter 15:16 proclaimed the essence of God’s Word: “When your words came, I ate them; they were my joy and my heart’s delight, for I bear your name, O Lord God Almighty.” These words are food for the soul, nourishing and strengthening for us. When received with faith, the Words of the Gospel produce spiritual joy and pleasure.
What life lessons have I learned by reading and studying his word?
The Ten Commandments is the first to come to mind. These are considered the “letter of the law.” Simple, straightforward commandments they are.
As I move to the New Testament, I find that I must also embody the “spirit of the law.” That is spelled out in Matthew 5:21-48. When Jesus said in verse 20, “For I tell you,” He was not doing away with the “law,” he was simply expounding upon it, giving it fuller understanding.
Moses said, “You shall not murder.” Jesus took it a step further and said one should not even become angry enough to murder because, at that point, we have already murdered in our hearts. The “law” and the “Spirit,” coming together.
It is not enough to avoid killing. We must also avoid anger and hatred. We must seek the right relationship with God and others — in other words, we must do the right thing.
Read Romans 13:1-6 where Paul tells the people to submit to the governing authorities: “For there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.” Now read Peter and the other apostles’ words in Acts 5:29: “We must obey God rather than men!” There is no conflict in these two passages — we should obey man’s laws: nevertheless, we must also be willing to submit to the punishment and consequences of our actions.
From Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, I learned about submission (or not) to authority. They were faithful to God’s law by refusing to obey man’s law and accepted the punishment pronounced upon them by the king. They refused to bow down to a statue and worship it.
Romans Chapter 13 is a beautiful chapter to read over and over and over. Besides instructions about dealing with authority, it teaches us an incredible definition of love. Love is not always easy or convenient, but it is always right. Verse 10 states, “Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law.” Practice love for all!
Humbleness is something I have learned from the Bible. 2 Chronicles 7:14 advises, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” More than ever, we need to become a nation of humble people. We cannot be too proud to ask the Lord to forgive our sins.
There are so many lessons of life to be learned from studying the Bible: how to be wise with your money; that what we sow, we will reap; how to manage personal conflicts, and on and on. Would you please develop a Bible study plan that is doable for you? You don’t have to simply “read” the Bible — you must study his words as well. Find a friend or pastor you can trust who is a Christian and believes the whole Bible as it is written, without any distortion of the meanings.
The B-I-B-L-E, yeah, that’s the book for me.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.