Many people give lots of gifts at Christmas, and many of us may find ourselves being more generous this time of the year.
As I wrote the above sentence, I received three individual calls about Christmas gifts and giving. This season is very much about gift-giving. The most prominent reason for this: some two thousand years ago, the best gift ever given was offered, and humanity has commemorated ‘The Gift’ ever since.
The best gift ever given must have been in a grand box, wrapped in the most exquisite wrappings. The best gift ever given must have been adorned with the finest trappings of glittery ribbon and bows.
After all, this was the best gift ever given. If indeed this was the best gift ever given, and it is, it must have been given to royalty — reserved for nobility.
The best gift ever given must have been made of the finest gold and rarest gemstones. The best gift ever given must have been able to do everything and be everything. It must have been extraordinarily fragile yet more consequential than titanium. The best gift ever given must have been the end-all-be-all for all time and eternity. Mightier than the tallest skyscraper, softer than the ewe lamb; after all, this is the best gift ever given.
The best gift ever given must not be able to wear out, and it must never get old or go out of style. The best gift ever given must look as modern in the year 121 as it does in the year 2021. It must be the most desired item on earth, the most sought-after matter the world has ever known. After all, this is the best gift ever given.
The description ‘The Gift’ is concurrently accurate yet erroneous. The best gift ever given is a paradox yet profound. The best gift ever given was ‘wrapped’ in a plain simple virgin girl and born in a manger bed — a miracle, yet humble in worldly perspective, while majestic from heaven’s view.
Given to lofty and common alike, the best gift ever given can make all who choose ‘The Gift’ children of The Superlative King.
The best gift ever given is more significant than all the gold and gemstones in all the galaxies that ever were or ever will be. The best gift ever given contains the power to change every dire strait, yet ineffective unless desired by the receiver. The best gift ever given is the Lion of The Tribe of Judah and the Spotless Passover Lamb — the mightiest warrior, yet the willing sacrifice.
The best gift ever given is eternal. The Gift never goes out of style, yet some call it archaic. All who know The Gift understand He is new every morning yet The Ancient of days. All wisdom, knowledge, and power is The Gift — timeless; thus, rendering Him relevant to all times and eternity.
For all who choose, for all who believe, the best gift is conveyed to humanity. The best gift — the greatest gift ever given is God’s dear Son; Jesus, Yeshua, The Christ, Who holds eternity.
If you have never received The Gift, why not welcome Him now? His salvation will free — accept Him, believe on Him, Jesus, The Best Gift ever given by The Father, to all, on the first Christmastide.
