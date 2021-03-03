Editor’s note: Beginning today, members of the Historic Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church Restoration Committee will provide updates on this project.
For over 120 years, Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church was a powerful and positive force in the Edenton, North Carolina, community. In 2003, Hurricane Isabel ravaged the building. The sturdy structure withstood the storm but damage rendered it unusable. Together the congregation of Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church and citizens of Edenton have set as the mission the restoration of this beloved and special place so it will again be a place of spiritual, intellectual, and social ministry in a time that cries out for such. The goal is to restore the historic church as an active religious facility for this predominantly African American congregation. In addition, it can be a cultural and educational center for the Edenton community and surrounding areas. Fundraising through solicitations and grants is approaching $500,000 which includes a $250,000 2-for-1 matching grant from Partners for Sacred Places and $240,000 from local and state donors.
Fiscal management is provided by the Edenton Historical Commission. As funds are available, the restoration project will take place under the watchful guidance of the Town of Edenton.
Like the numerous buildings in Edenton, Kadesh Church is an historical and architectural treasure. Built by emancipated skilled African American craftsmen led by Hannibal Badham, the 1897 church is an imposing example of the Victorian adaptation of the Gothic Revival style. The original appointments include pews, handsome Eastlake chancel furniture embellished with Gothic motifs, a fine set of 12 choir chairs with delicate turnings, and large stained-glass windows. Folding doors with translucent glass panels separate the Sunday School rooms from the very large sanctuary which has space for 400-500 individuals. Education plays a central role in the legacy of Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church. The first organized education of freed African Americans in the area was begun by Evalina Williams Badham. Her school was followed by the Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church’s Normal and Industrial College in 1895, located behind the Kadesh Church site. This school continued until the 1930s when the public school district was organized.
North Carolina firms, Maurer Architecture, Inc. and Lynch Mykins Structural Engineers, have been hired to document the existing conditions and perform preliminary observations on the structural integrity of the Church building. Edenton Construction Co. has begun initial preparation work. When this important historic structure is restored the Kadesh congregation and the Edenton Historical Commission will administer a shared space that provides spiritual, cultural, educational, and economic benefits for the Church and Edenton Communities.
More information about this project can be found at www.ehcnc.org. Click on “Kadesh A.M. E. Zion Church” for articles and video about the restoration.