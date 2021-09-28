The next place the Friends of the Library will Armchair Travel to is the Great Dismal Swamp.
The name of the Great Dismal Swamp in advertising and branding terms is amazing. However, this piece of land is far from Dismal.
N.C. Park Ranger Katie Sanford will be presenting more information about our environmental and historic park to the north of us at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
It’s an amazing place to visit (in the winter) to experience the migrating birds. It’s also an amazing place to be eaten alive by mosquitoes – hence it’s getting to be Swamp visiting time. This promises to be a great educational night for our community.
But wait! There’s more!
Markita and Destinee are planning TeenTober. These programs will be continuing the #TeenTuesday success. Hold onto your hats kids – it’s gonna be a lituation!
These events will be held on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. for middle and high schoolers. The first program will be two brand new Escape Rooms on Oct. 5. The second will be Brownies & Board Games on Oct. 12.
New Books
Picture Books
Twinkle Twinkle Little Kid – Drew Daywalt & Molly Idle
Children’s Fiction
Fast Pitch – Nic Stone
Pax: Journey Home – Sara Pennypacker
Fiction
19 Yellow Moon Road – Fern Michaels
The Educations of Nevada Duncan – Carl Weber
Forgotten in Death – J.D. Robb
Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead
Hemlock – Susan Wittig Albert
High Stakes – Iris Johansen
The Night She Disappeared – Lisa Jewell
The Other Black Girl – Zakiya Dalila Harris
Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates – Kyle Mills
Large Print
Vortex – Catherine Coulter
Books on CD
Billy Summers – Stephen King
Non Fiction
Authentically, Uniquely You – Joyce Meyer
Killing the Mob – Bill O’Reilly
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.