The next place the Friends of the Library will Armchair Travel to is the Great Dismal Swamp.

The name of the Great Dismal Swamp in advertising and branding terms is amazing. However, this piece of land is far from Dismal.

N.C. Park Ranger Katie Sanford will be presenting more information about our environmental and historic park to the north of us at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.

It’s an amazing place to visit (in the winter) to experience the migrating birds. It’s also an amazing place to be eaten alive by mosquitoes – hence it’s getting to be Swamp visiting time. This promises to be a great educational night for our community.

But wait! There’s more!

Markita and Destinee are planning TeenTober. These programs will be continuing the #TeenTuesday success. Hold onto your hats kids – it’s gonna be a lituation!

These events will be held on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. for middle and high schoolers. The first program will be two brand new Escape Rooms on Oct. 5. The second will be Brownies & Board Games on Oct. 12.

New Books

Picture Books

Twinkle Twinkle Little Kid – Drew Daywalt & Molly Idle

Children’s Fiction

Fast Pitch – Nic Stone

Pax: Journey Home – Sara Pennypacker

Fiction

19 Yellow Moon Road – Fern Michaels

The Educations of Nevada Duncan – Carl Weber

Forgotten in Death – J.D. Robb

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead

Hemlock – Susan Wittig Albert

High Stakes – Iris Johansen

The Night She Disappeared – Lisa Jewell

The Other Black Girl – Zakiya Dalila Harris

Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates – Kyle Mills

Large Print

Vortex – Catherine Coulter

Books on CD

Billy Summers – Stephen King

Non Fiction

Authentically, Uniquely You – Joyce Meyer

Killing the Mob – Bill O’Reilly

Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.