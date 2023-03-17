...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Witches, wizards, muggles and squibs are invited to the fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25! This year is all about the Tri-Wizard Tournament, with more games, activities, events and prizes for everyone.
This year, participants entering the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will put their name into the Goblet of Fire and receive their house or school designation to enter into our door prize drawings. Door prizes this year include Harry Potter LEGO sets.
At the Taylor Theater, there will be a special matinee showing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on Friday and Saturday, but look out for Rita Skeeter during that Friday showing.
Friday will also feature a special Dungeons and Dragons session with Ms. Joy starting at 2:30 p.m., following the “Peculiar Pets” of Hogwarts students. This unique D&D adventure has limited space, so sign up beforehand to reserve a spot.
Also, on Friday, Ms. Sheila will have face painting from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so everyone can display their house colors or favorite magical creature.
After 5 p.m., the Harry Potter Extravaganza goes next door to the Chowan Arts Council with a special magic show from 5:30 to 6:30 for adults. At the Edenton Bay Trading Company at 7 p.m., there will be a very special Harry Potter Trivia Night.
On Saturday, the library will host a Harry Potter Costume Competition in the morning. Contestants must sign up by the end of Friday, March 24, to compete. With three age brackets, the teenage (11-17) and the children (under 10) competitions will compete for the Tri-Wizard cup, a golden wand, and a box set of the Harry Potter book series. The adult competition will have a similar first prize, but they will receive an Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce gift certificate in lieu of books.
The winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Also on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Sylvan Bird Park will present some magical beasts associated with some of the School House Mascots. There will be multiple showings that are half an hour in length.
Saturday’s participants can also hop onto a magical Unicorn Carriage Ride between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The carriage is free and will run on a first-come-first-serve basis, starting near the Barker House.
Participating businesses along Broad Street will also distribute tradable potion vinyl stickers on Friday and Saturday and display a QR code linked to a scavenger hunt. Participants in the scavenger hunt can earn an extra chance for a door prize at the Library. Participating locations will have additional activities available though prices vary by location.
All of these events and more will be at the Harry Potter Extravaganza! Check out some of our latest arrivals below, have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library! More details will follow on Facebook and Instagram.
