Witches, wizards, muggles and squibs are invited to the fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25! This year is all about the Tri-Wizard Tournament, with more games, activities, events and prizes for everyone.

This year, participants entering the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will put their name into the Goblet of Fire and receive their house or school designation to enter into our door prize drawings. Door prizes this year include Harry Potter LEGO sets.

