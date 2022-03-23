When I try a new food I love to look into its history — to learn who created a recipe and why brings the flavors to life.
Often the best food isn’t found in a restaurant, but right at home. Local recipes that have been passed down in families and spread locally are what shape our culture.
I have a large collection of cookbooks from church groups and Junior Leagues from around the country that are an encyclopedia of delicious, regional cuisine.
My friend, Nancy Downum, recently told me of a local sauce that is legendary. It was said to be created by Jeannette Ellis, the mother of Hood Ellis and Debbie Boyle.
When the sauce was given as a gift and later shared it became a most-requested recipe by many in Edenton. This sauce was known as Beach Sauce, and is now a staple for many around the Albemarle Sound. Nancy said this sauce is great on just about anything, but especially good with steamed shrimp, fried oysters, onion rings, salmon cakes and even saltines.
Beach Sauce is similar to another classic Southern sauce called Comeback Sauce that originated in Jackson, Mississippi. Other sauces with the same flavor profile are Louisiana’s Remoulade and Utah’s Fry Sauce. These sauces have even been used as a salad dressing, the secret sauce in a sandwich or as a dip for chips and veggies.
This week I have included Jeannette Ellis’ recipe for Beach Sauce. I hope you spread a little local love.
Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 1 teaspoon mustard
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 4 tablespoons ketchup
• 2 tablespoons chili sauce
• 3 tablespoons vinegar
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• ½ yellow onion, grated
PREPARATION
Mix all ingredients together in jar. Refrigerate. Best made a day ahead of use.Good on steamed Shrimp, fried oysters, onion rings, saltines, salmon cakes and on and on.For Comeback Sauce:Add garlic powder, few drops of Tabasco and black pepper.