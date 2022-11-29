Broad Street has changed along with the leaves. The shops are decorated in green and red, festive wreaths adorn the street lamps, and a Christmas tree is at the intersection at Water Street. This can only mean one thing - the holidays are approaching!

At the library, we are feeling the festive spirit, and have an entire month of holiday-themed activities for the whole family.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.