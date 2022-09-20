Southern hospitality is refreshing. The South is where good manners are second nature and kindness is never a second thought.

Kindness through sharing food is commonplace in the South. From a simple potluck supper to sharing food to celebrate new life or lives passed is a common southern comfort. It is such a joy to see the delight in the eyes of someone receiving a meal or treat made with love.

