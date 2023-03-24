...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Today (Saturday) is the final day of the fourth Harry Potter Extravaganza! With events and activities in the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and up Broad Street, there is something for everyone.
If you want an extra chance to win a door prize, be sure to participate in our scavenger hunts. Our Diagon Alley Scavenger Hunt challenges our participants to visit at least 15 of the participating businesses on Broad Street, find and scan the HPE4 QR Code, and identify the character in each QR Code link.
Our Hogwarts Scavenger Hunt tasks participants with finding all of the eight Horcruxes scattered throughout the library property. Armed with only a set of hints to aid in this important task, our Hogwarts students must take a picture of each Horcrux they find, and then show all eight photos to the High Table (the Front Desk) to receive their extra door prize entry.
Even though HPE4 will come to a close this afternoon, the magic does not have to end. Once you complete your re-read of Harry Potter, may I suggest some other series in the Pettigrew Regional Library system that may pique your interest?
If you love a world of dragons and high fantasy, the Inheritance Cycle by Christopher Paolini may fit the bill. Starting with the book Eragon, the titular character bonds with a dragon and becomes a dragon rider. Living in Alagaësia, Eragon and his dragon, Saphira, must save the world from the evil king Galbatorix. Like Potter, this series also inspired a movie.
If you are a fan of steam punk, but want to engross yourself in a world of magic users, might we suggest the Grishaverse books by Leigh Bardugo. Consisting of seven novels broken down into three series, as well as two short story collections, the Grishaverse contains six separate nations based on cultures in our world.
In the equivalent of the Western world, the Grisha practice a magic called “the small science” where individuals have power over a particular element or aspect of nature such as wind, sunlight, shadow, healing, fire, water, chemicals and metal.
If you are interested in the Grishaverse check out the Shadow and Bone, Six of Crows and King of Scars series. Did I mention that this series is the basis on the hit Netflix show, “Shadow and Bone”?
If you want a more mature and gritty high fantasy series, try the Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Set in a land called the “Continent,” humans have taken over much of the known world. Elves, dwarves, gnomes and other humanoid creatures struggle to survive in or at the fringes of human society.
At the same time, the Nilfgaardian Empire extends its reach to swallow up the remaining human kingdoms to the north. Meanwhile, Geralt of Rivia, a mutant human with extended life and heightened senses called a witcher, travels this world slaying or capturing dangerous creatures such as vampires, werewolves, strigas and wyverns that are a pest to human settlements.
As jobs become harder to come by, Geralt unwittingly finds himself in the middle of a war and political turmoil in an ever-changing world. If you are interested in the world of the Witcher, the series has seven books.
These and several other fantasy book series are available in the Pettigrew Regional Library system. Stop by and check one out to continue the magic of Harry Potter.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.