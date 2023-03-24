Today (Saturday) is the final day of the fourth Harry Potter Extravaganza! With events and activities in the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and up Broad Street, there is something for everyone.

If you want an extra chance to win a door prize, be sure to participate in our scavenger hunts. Our Diagon Alley Scavenger Hunt challenges our participants to visit at least 15 of the participating businesses on Broad Street, find and scan the HPE4 QR Code, and identify the character in each QR Code link.

Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.