The Miasma War: Part 2! Last week, we met Dr. Charles Johnson who knew that malaria was caused by something but not from Miasmas. This week we’ll meet Dr. Solomon Satchwell. Dr. Satchwell, born in 1821 in Beaufort County, was a proponent of public health and hygiene in his career. He believed if he could find the cause and cure for malaria that this discovery would be as important as the discovery of the smallpox virus and vaccine in the 1790s. On a side note: smallpox was eradicated throughout the world in the 1970s through efforts of all nations and the World Health Organization. (On a side-side note: I had to get the smallpox vaccine to move to Brazil in 1973 – we were lucky and lived in the Atlanta area and I was taken to the CDC for my smallpox vaccine. I got the vaccine three times and it never really took.)
Dr. Satchwell believed that malaria was transmitted through Miasmas – or the foul air that was produced by the rotting vegetation related to swampy areas. He gave a speech and written remarks to counter the argument by Dr. Johnson in 1851. We are learning in real time about scientific advances right now the way that Dr. Johnson and Dr. Satchwell were arguing about malaria 170 years ago. Historically, Malodius air was seen as the main culprit of disease transmission. From Dr. Satchwells remarks: “We believe in the truth of the current theory, that heat, moisture, and vegetable decomposition are capable of generating a specific poison that is competent to the production of malarious fevers, or autumnal fevers, or bilious remittent and intermittent fevers, as they are sometimes called.” Dr. Satchwell then goes through the medical literature that discusses how there are malarial surges as the rainy season ends and the dry seasons begin. The belief was that all the wet would create more and more rotting vegetation to increase the foul air. Dr. Satchwell’s theory was very close to the truth. Standing water creates an environment that promotes malaria. But not for the reason that was accepted as truth at that time. It took about another 40 to 50 years before scientists were able to link malaria to mosquitoes and find the actual parasite called Plasmodium. Next week – learning to control mosquitos to protect communities from malaria.
The mid 1850s were a very important time in the understanding of disease transmission. One of the most famous cases of public health detection occurred in London in 1854. Dr. John Snow was also theorizing that miasmas were not the cause of cholera. He was able to track through what we now call contact tracing a pump in central London a specific pump that was associated with many of the 500 deaths from cholera in the surrounding community. Dr. Snow removed the pump handle and the cases decreased substantially. Dr. Snow published a tract discussing the nature of waterborne illness from his research and understanding of how the cholera was spread.
