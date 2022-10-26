The leaves have fallen, the air has a chill and the last harvest of the season is in full swing.
Alas, Halloween has descended upon us again, and the spooky spirit of ghost stories, candy, trick-or-treating and horror films is rampant throughout Edenton.
This strange tradition of asking strangers for candy and pretending to be someone — or something —else for an entire evening is a familiar and fun celebration.
So, where does this strange holiday come from? Why do we celebrate the macabre and the dead? And why do we carve up pumpkins? As you might expect, its origins are strange and connect to some of the most ancient traditions in Western Europe, specifically, the celebration of Samhain.
Samhain, a Celtic and Gaelic harvest festival, was one of eight celebrations recognizing the change of seasons and the year’s agricultural cycle.
In Samhain’s case, it celebrated the final harvest, slaughtering cattle for food and putting the livestock into the barn for the winter season. While the celebration had a practical dimension, it also had a profoundly spiritual and religious side.
To the ancient peoples of Ireland, the dying of plant life and the coming of winter indicated a formal end to the year and a time when the boundary between the living and the dead was at its thinnest. Druids conducted elaborate bonfires and rituals to seal the rift between the realms and ensure the spiritual safety of the population during this evening of wandering spirits, ghouls, and evil fairies.
This festival gave way to several traditions that we carry on today, but the one tradition I would like to explore is that of the humble — and slightly creepy — Jack-o-Lantern. While the druids conducted rituals on All Hallows’ Eve, the layman was encouraged to take precautions. One of these preparations was carving up a turnip, placing a candle or hot coal inside and setting it at a window or door to ward off evil spirits.
As time progressed and Ireland converted to Christianity, the tradition persisted and took on additional legendary elements. One of these stories was that of Stingy Jack. While there are many versions of this tale, the most common one tells us of a drunk blacksmith and a deal with the devil.
One evening, while sitting at the bar, Stingy Jack was approached by the devil and told that his time had come and he was there to take Jack to Hell. Jack, clever as can be, asked if he could have one last drink and if the devil would pay for it since he had no money.
Seeing no problem, the devil turned himself into a coin to give to the bartender. Suddenly, Jack snatched the coin in mid-air and placed it in his pocket next to a cross. Unable to turn back, the devil demanded to be free. Jack said he would let the devil go if he promised to give Jack ten more years on Earth. Seeing no other option, the devil agreed.
Ten years passed, and Jack, while walking upon a country path, was again met by the devil, ready to collect his soul. Seeing an opportunity, Jack asked if he could have an apple at the top of a nearby tree before going to Hell. The devil obliged and quickly climbed up the tree to retrieve the apple.
Jack then tied together some wooden crosses and promptly planted them at the tree’s base. The devil, outsmarted once again, demanded to be let go. Jack responded that he would let him go if he agreed that Jack would never go to Hell. The devil reluctantly agreed, and Jack let him go.
A few years passed, and Jack finally passed away. Jack’s spirit first went to the gates of Heaven. He was denied entry because Jack lived a selfish life and was always drunk. Jack then went to the gates of Hell and was met by the devil. The devil refused Jack’s entry and said that their deal was final.
Jack asked where he should go. The devil responded, “Go back to where you came from.” Seeing that the journey to the mortal realm was dark, he asked how he could find his way. The devil gave Jack a lump of red-hot coal from Hell itself to light his way. Jack placed the coal into a hollow turnip with holes and used that to light his way. He was later known as “Jack of the Lantern” or Jack-o-Lantern.
The tale of Stingy Jack spread as people in the bogs of Ireland occasionally saw “false fire” caused by swamp gases. To the superstitious, these “false lights” were lost spirits, including Stingy Jack, doomed to wander between the realms of the living and the dead. The tradition of turnip-carved lanterns persisted on Halloween night to ward off these wandering spirits and Stingy Jack.
The last, but most important element of the Jack-o-Lantern is the pumpkin. This contribution is an entirely American element. When Irish immigrants landed in America after the Great Potato Famine in the 1840s, many switched to carving pumpkins and gourds for a few important reasons.
First, tradition demanded that the Jack-o-Lantern come from something native to the land. While the turnip is native to Europe, the pumpkin is native to America. Second, pumpkins are larger and much easier to carve. Lastly, the pumpkin was a cheaper option than the turnip.
As you prepare for Halloween night, remember that you must prepare for those wandering nightly spirits! Prepare a disguise as you navigate the various vampires, fairies, ghosts and Buzz Lightyears. Give the passing Iron Man some candy for appeasement.
Lastly, carve and display your pumpkin so you can mystify the approaching Elsas and Anas! Swing by the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library to learn more about the history of Halloween or find a spooky story.
Have a great Halloween weekend, and we hope to see you at the library.