It is hard to believe we are nearing Resurrection Sunday. As we approach the momentous occasion where Jesus defeated death, hell and the grave, I think of His pathway to the cross.

Six days before Passover, according to John, Jesus came to Bethany, where Lazarus was, whom Jesus had raised from the dead. Mary, Martha and Lazarus gave a dinner for Jesus at Bethany. Martha served, Lazarus reclined with Jesus at the table, and Mary took a pound of expensive ointment and anointed Jesus’ feet.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com