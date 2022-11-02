Many commemorated a vastly misunderstood day marked by candy and costumes this week.
While most enjoy posting pictures with skeletons, witches and spiders, I like to celebrate Oct. 31 as a remembrance of a momentous day in history.
On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther nailed to a church door his concerns about Christ’s church in a small German town, and shared his desire to discuss openly these things he found “off.”
By posting those questions publicly, Luther began a wave of dissonance that would rattle the entire church. His thoughts sparked the Protestant Reformation, and we have been reforming the church through protesting one another ever since.
When all was said and done, Martin Luther and anyone who agreed with him were no longer welcome in the Catholic Church. The Reformation spread like wildfire throughout Germany, the rest of Europe and the world for the past five hundred and five years.
The Catholic Church moved toward more works-based salvation. This belief is found nowhere in Scripture, but everywhere in the church. Sacraments and indulgences were corrupting pure religion that’s to be based on adoption in Christ.
People threw their money at people and things that could never bring peace or salvation, all in the name of “the church.” And the corruption ran thick from the lowly paupers to the swarthy pope.
When Luther’s movement began to stand on its own legs, apart from the Catholic Church, they still needed guiding principles and cohesive doctrines. What we mark as the great foundation of the Reformation wasn’t agreed upon quickly, but it’s still a powerful help in times of difficulty today.
If you struggle with trusting God or serving beside other believers, this is a great test to put yourself and others through.
The core teachings center on what is known today as the five “Solas.” In English, we would state the sola as solo or alone. The Five Solas are that: our beliefs are found in Scripture alone, our salvation in Christ alone, through faith alone, by grace alone, for God’s glory alone.
Nothing we can do will contribute to our salvation or purpose. What would change for us if our doctrines were to reside on the simplistic beliefs of understanding Scripture?
Our faith is founded by what is in Scripture, not man’s or the church’s traditions. Christ is the only way to God. Period.
And we receive salvation through our trust in Jesus, not by any effort or action of our own. That means God’s grace is given to us once we place our faith in Him.
And why would He do such a thing as save a wretch like me? Because if He can redeem something as slimy as me, what could possibly bring Him more glory? Everything I do in my life is for the glory of God.
Be grateful today for the great work Martin Luther began. Then, consider how things in your belief system may change if you filter your theology through these five doctrines.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.
