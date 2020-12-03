The stars of the show this year’s Thanksgiving at my house were the turnip greens and the pecan pie. Like many families this year we stayed at home. This is the first year that I have prepared the full Thanksgiving meal. Everything was delicious, but we had rave reviews on the turnip greens and the pecan pie. So much that I was encouraged to share these in my weekly article.
Several weeks before Thanksgiving, friends of ours invited us to come over to their field and pick turnip greens. I absolutely love turnips and use not only the greens but the turnip also. We picked a huge bag of both turnips and greens (some people call them salad greens). My great grandmother always had turnip greens for the holidays, so this year I decided I would go ahead cook them up, freeze them so we could have them at Thanksgiving. My methods aren’t totally healthy but not as bad as the more traditional ways of making greens. I used chicken broth and the salty ham chips for flavor instead of fatback or pork jowl. I added a few tablespoons of bacon grease to get the consistency right. They turned out perfectly. On the morning of, I pulled them out of the freezer, heated and viola! they were ready. I chopped not only the greens but cut up peeled turnips and boiled them all together. The actual turnip added so much flavor to the greens.
The pecan pie was a throwback to yonder years when people didn’t have corn syrup at the grocery store. The South Carolina recipe uses corn meal and white vinegar instead. The pecans were loca,l they came straight out of my yard, cracked by Mr. White and picked out by hand. I did not make the crust from scratch. I did cheat a little and buy the frozen pie crust. There is so much satisfaction in knowing where your food is coming from and then creating something that every body loves. When they say food can be a message of love it so true!!
Here are the recipes that I used for both in case you want to try.
Turnip Greens
- 2 lbs. Fresh Turnip Green leaves
- 2 whole med/large Turnips
- 1 pkg of salty ham chips
- 38 oz. of Chicken Broth
- 2 TBLSP Bacon Grease
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Wash and strip greens from stalks, chop greens. Wash and peel turnips, chop into cubes. Add greens, turnips, ham chips, bacon grease and chicken broth to large stock pot. Bring to boil, then simmer for about 45 min. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve with hot vinegar.
South Carolina Pecan Pie
By Chef Jessica Shillato
Recipe
Prep Time: 1 hour, Cook Time: 1 hour, Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients
Pie Dough
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour (plus extra for dusting)
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup salted butter, chilled
- ¼ cup ice water
Pecans for Topping
- 2 cups pecan halves
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
Pie Filling
- 3 eggs
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ¾ cup white sugar
- ½ cup melted butter (cooled slightly)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon cornmeal
- 2 cups buttered pecans
Method
First, prepare your dough. In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut butter into mixture and combine until it resembles coarse crumbs about the size of garden peas. Mix in water a few drops at a time until mixture forms a ball.
Dust table with extra flour. Roll out pie dough large enough to fit a 9-inch pie pan. Place crust in pie pan. Press dough to bottom and sides and style the crust. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
Next, toast pecans with butter in a skillet on medium heat. Chef Shillato recommends adding butter and pecans at the same time to avoid browning the butter before the pecans toast. Stir constantly for 4-5 minutes. Set aside.
Prepare filling. In a large bowl mix eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, butter, vanilla, vinegar and cornmeal. Combine until smooth.
Add pie filling mixture to pie pan. Top with 2 cups toasted pecans.
Cook pie on 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes. If the crust is in danger of burning, cover it with foil. Let cool. Serve pie at room temperature.