“This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”
- John 15:12-13
Ah, the holidays are upon us.
For many, this is a time of unmatchable joy and anticipation of family and warmth, and others deal with a significant level of anxiety of social events and broken budgets.
As the nation continues upon its great rifts, families seem to suffer the same fate.
Many riddled with anxiety over political, economic, social status and even identity conversations seek refuge alone. Not to mention the thousands of families that will allow Covid to keep them apart.
No matter your situation, whether great joy or fear, I hope you will listen to the King of Kings’ law.
Jesus gives us what his brother James called the Royal Law.
The law to rule all others. If we live by this one law, we too seem more regal. “Love your neighbor as yourself,” Jesus commanded. James tells us that when we allow any personal status to remove us from others, we have broken the royal law, and if we break this one, we break all the others.
That’s right, when you let political disagreement get in front of your love for another, you commit envy, adultery, murder, even idolatry.
How can this be true?
Well, if your king tells you to treat everyone the way He treated you, and you let a difference in thought or action keep you from doing what He said, that’s called idolatry. You have placed a disagreement, not in front of your neighbor, but Jesus.
So, my encouragement for you this year, make sure you say you love those near you. Show them how grateful you are to see them. Say things like, “I’m so glad you are here.” Or, “We are so honored to have you this year.”
I’ll never forget my great grandmother saying every single time I saw her on a holiday, “Jesus loves you, and so do I.”
Take the time to show off your royalty as a child of God by loving every single one, no matter how pretentious or contentious they are.
I know some of you are thinking right now,
“So, Webb, you want me to lie?”
No, I want to give words to the truth that is deeper than your feelings. Biblical love is not an act of emotions. It is an action of the will.
God didn’t ask you to feel for people. He commanded us to choose to put others ahead of ourselves.
So, knowing that Jesus loved you while you were still a sinner, you can love the fat cousin that you know is going to take the last piece of cake, or the MAGA red hat-wearing uncle, or the BLM arguer or the LGBTQ+ couple that is fully expecting to be hated this year.
How about you take the time to think through what you want to say to them this year.
A good start would be to say, “I love you, and I’m so glad you are here.”
Remember, as an act of the will, not your feelings.
The truth is there will be many vacant seats at tables this year. One day you may wish above everything else that the one person you loathe today is the one you will cry for in the future.
If you know of a widow, orphan, a low-income family or someone that doesn’t have a family at all, maybe this year you can invite them into yours.
Perhaps, James knew that loving our neighbors would cost a lot in money, status, time and energy. He must have known that it takes real kings and queens to see those in need and then meet the need. Jesus did.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.