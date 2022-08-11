Years ago my mother, who taught Sunday School practically all of her adult life, supplied me with one of the best sermon inspirations of all my fifty-plus years of filling the pulpit. She simply called it “Scraps.”
Just think of all the times that God used the leftovers of a meal, even the scraps, to make a point in a teaching, performing a miracle or blessing someone. The beggar Lazarus fed from the scraps of the rich man’s table, Elisha was saved from starvation by the poor woman’s last tidbits of flour and oil, Jesus employed mere hand-washing water to accomplish his first miracle at the wedding in Cana and even the elements for the institution of communion were nothing more than the left over scraps of a banquet meal.
Also, many of the people with whom Jesus dealt were the left overs of humanity — sinners, tax collectors, beggars, prostitutes and eunuchs.
Mother’s emphasis was that God does not need the rich and famous, culturally elite or, as my sociology professor Dr. Byrd used to phrase the category, “a bunch of crumbs held together by a lot of dough” in order to accomplish His goals.
This memory returned to my mind when I remembered that today’s date, August 11, is the anniversary of a failed initiative to end World War II. The war did come to a conclusion after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but that was a four days later.
On August 11, 1945, the Japanese government sent word to the Allies that they were willing to accept surrender terms with one condition, that Emperor Hirohito be allowed to remain as the emperor. Most people would have considered this stipulation of little importance in the larger scheme of bringing a conclusion to the Armageddon nightmare created by the Axis Powers.
General MacArthur refused it. While such a minor consideration in many people’s minds, he felt that it was a loophole that could lead to further conflict later.
His point being: little things matter.
In American literature, the writer Emily Dickinson coined a phrase that encompasses that concept: “Take care of the little things and the big things will take care of themselves.” If you question the value of details, consult an accountant, an attorney, a microbiologist — or your mother!
Lilliputian details are often the determining factors in life, careers, marriages, parenting — every perspective of life including one’s spirituality. Like the “little” people of Jesus’ day to whom He devoted so much attention, details can become important. In fact, the Bible is almost a history of minute circumstances that determined grandiose alterations of religious history.
A young Israelite slave girl serving in the household of Naaman the Syrian general spoke of a prophet of God who could heal his leprosy. Gideon diminished his army of 32,000 to a force of a mere 300 in order for God to use them to defeat the overwhelming hordes of Midianites.
Not only are there many more examples, but all the writings of the Bible teach us that the Lord does not need overpowering statistics. He desires steadfast devotion. “He who is faithful in that which is least is also faithful in much.” “Small devices such as a bridle controls a horse or a rudder steers a ship.” “Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I will be in the midst of them.”
Boisterous personalities may bring in the crowds and the big church budgets. They are great for rumbustious entertainment, but when God is separating the sheep from the goats, He will not be impressed by those whose names were blazing the television schedules and demanding Lear Jets for travel.
Even now He is looking for those who are willing to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and love their neighbors as themselves.