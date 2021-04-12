As many become vaccinated after a long year of distancing and isolation it is so wonderful to see friends and family begin to come together. I have had so many groups that have reconnected after a year and been so blessed to experience their tears of joys and elated laughter.
Both guests from afar and locals have visited as a group for a stay, supper club or cooking class. It has become a tradition for many generations to experience a cooking class together. And even more satisfying than seeing them learn a new technique is witnessing their playful interaction with one another and the happiness of sharing a meal they have helped to create.
The Wilcox family from New Bern, the Budnik family from DC, the Keels, and Robisons from Edenton are just a few of the families I look forward to seeing regularly. And even more enjoyable for me is how they all love to keep me on my toes by requesting intriguing ingredients which spur me to create new recipes and presentations.
Last night the class was a Mediterranean theme with tapas, Cioppino and flan. Although Cioppino is Italian, it has purely American origins. It is a seafood stew thought to originate in San Francisco by fisherman using whatever bounty from the sea their nets hauled in that day. Cioppino has a flavorful base perfect for showcasing mussels, clams, shrimp and firm white fish. I sometimes add crab or scallops as well for special occasions. It’s a wonderful meal with crusty bread and a little pasta tossed with the aromatic sauce.
This hearty and flavorful dish is very similar to French bouillabaisse which has the lovely addition of saffron. Edenton Bay Oyster Bar makes a wonderful bouillabaisse on occasion, but it’s not too difficult to make your own seafood stew.
This week, I have included my Cioppino recipe.
Enjoy!