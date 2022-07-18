About a year ago, my friend Jonny O’ sent over a text message with a picture and a sermon published by a church in Pennsylvania. The nighttime scene captures a farmhouse with “Them Ain’t My Cows” spelled out in Christmas lights above the porch. A sign with the same message is attached to a fence in the foreground near a rusty tractor.
In the October 2015 sermon, the Rev. Sean Mullen of Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia pontificates on how he believes Jesus could have effectively used the declaration, “Them Ain’t My Cows,” in response to the Pharisees in the book of Matthew.
In the sermon — which can be found online by searching “Them Ain’t My Cows” — Mullen writes that Jesus likely would have “found something intriguing in that sign hung on the wire fence located in the countryside of who-knows-where in America.”
I have no more details than the minister regarding the farmhouse owner or the obvious reasons behind posting the prominent disclaimer. But I can clear up the who-knows-where mystery.
When that picture appeared on my phone, I assumed it was a random item that my friend had run across on the internet. I shared it with a few other friends and suggested it would make a great album cover.
Jonny O’, who grew up in rural Sullivan County on the outskirts of Bristol, Tennessee, was in town for a visit last weekend. He took me to see his family homestead near the Holston River, after which we explored some country roads that traverse my friend’s childhood stomping grounds.
We were following the river on Big Springs Road when the scene from that picture suddenly came to life in vivid detail. The “Them Ain’t My Cows” house was right in front of us — Christmas lights, fence sign, rusty tractor and all.
“There it is!” I shouted. “There’s that house with the ‘Them Ain’t My Cows’ sign!”
Jonny O’ was not nearly as thrilled. He had not realized that I had not realized that the house actually existed in East Tennessee. Seeing it up close and personal was stirring for me, to say the least.
Consider that for the Philadelphia preacher, a random photograph on the internet was enough to inspire an entire sermon on the possible benefits — with divine applications, no less — of this unique message about cows.
In his sermon, the preacher concludes that “Them Ain’t My Cows” would be an appropriate response to the over-hyped political and social issues of our time. It could serve to deflect the pointless distractions that threaten to overcomplicate our lives.
I agree.
In fact, I think “Them Ain’t My Cows” should catch fire and become a universal slogan printed on T-Shirts, window stickers and even mass-produced yard signs.
But the original line — which we know has been in place for the better part of a decade, both on the fence and in Christmas lights — does indeed have a practical purpose. This fact goes far less recognized in the minister’s fine sermon.
“The scene is empty of people, certainly no children,” Mullen writes. “Something cheap and leftover has been hung upside down on the ugly wire fence, and a meaningless sign proclaims a senseless message to no one in particular, and with no real urgency. ‘Them ain’t my cows.’”
I don’t know the person who composed and posted that fabulous message. But I do know of a Philadelphia preacher who has never been routinely awakened by passing strangers, or lived next door to a farmer who couldn’t keep his cows in.