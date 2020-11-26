Things I have seen and things that you will never see. Let’s start with Edenton.
In the 1920s and 1930s, it snowed every year. Sometimes two or three times.
I have seen the water at the cannons frozen about 300 yards out. In fact, a Model T Ford and three people were ice skating on it.
The wind was blowing so hard from the south that is created waves and when it hit the bulkhead at the cannons, it sprayed water on the houses across the street.
I have seen the wind from the north blow the water out until the land was perfectly dry.
A beautiful two- or three-story Colonial house was one town down and an A.B.C., whiskey, store was built in its place.
In the fourth or fifth block, homes were being taken down or given away. Some were moved to the country. The City of Raleigh had a brick home to give away. A friend of mine had it moved. He and his family now live in a larger home.
Behind the ice house there was a big warehouse. The farmers would take their bagged up peanuts there. A ship would carry them north to sell.
When the last owners of the cotton mill decided to close it down, they took down the tall smoke stack and the water tank.
The top of Mr. Wood’s bridge (Hayes Plantation) is gone and the big building on the right after you crossed the bridge.
All the boat houses are gone. There was three or four between Wood’s bridge and the rail road bridge. Richard Elliott filled in the ground and built his home over the water where two boat houses were.
Edenton was the peanut capitol. There was three processing plants. The largest was on NC 32 South at the railroad tracks. During the Depression, some closed down and Virginia became the peanut capitol.
The plant on NC 32 stayed closed for years. Then the condo craze came in and it was converted into condos. The cotton mill was converted also.