Fall is approaching – but we know that it’s going to be hot for a little while longer.
Still, fall at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial library means it’s time for The Friends of the Library Armchair Traveler Series.
This year we’re staying a bit closer to home. There are a number of new families who have relocated to Edenton and Chowan County and the topic of the program this year will help them learn about their new neighborhood. The Friends have chosen The Albemarle: From the Coast to the Rivers as the theme and will have presentations about all things Albemarle.
I know that the water is one of the most attractive features of living in our region as I have spent the past two summers swimming great distances in the Perquimans River.
On 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 the program is titled, “Old Nags Head and the Changing Outer Banks.” The Tamassee Group is producing a documentary that tells the story of the history and culture of the Outer Banks. Margaret Miller Growe, one of the film’s producers, will lead the presentation.
Edenton and Chowan County have a long history at Nags Head. Many of our long term families still have their original shingled beach houses. Some Edentonians “borrowed” pieces of the Wright Brothers Flyer in 1905. Kadesh A.M.E Church members would take the ferry out for a picnic and church camp. The Fisherman & Farmer newspaper is full of comings and goings of locals to Nags Head. One of the more humorous articles I read (but can’t find again) recommended that visitors to Nags Head pack enough hay for their horses for their stays. And we think that going to Publix, Fresh Market and Harris Teeter is a tough task during the high season!
The Armchair Traveler will continue from Sept. 13-18. Each event starts at 5:30 p.m. on these Mondays. The Friends and our presenters request that participants wear masks during the events so they can make sure they can get through the entire series.
Normally Armchair Traveler is disrupted by a hurricane. I’m certain the Friends don’t want that visitor either!
New Books
Picture Books
Bad Cat! – Nicola O’Byrne
Pig the Monster – Aaron Blabey
Children’s Fiction
Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son – James Patterson
The Bad Guys Cut to the Chase – Aaron Blabey
Franklin Endicott and the Third Key – Kate DiCamillo
Magic Tree House Merlin Missions: Night of the Ninth Dragon – Mary Pop Osborne
Miss Aker Is a Maker – Dan Gutman
Rosetown Summer – Cynthia Rylant
Unicorn Diaries: Bo and the Merbaby – Rebecca Elliott
World Champions! - James Patterson & Chris Grabenstein
Fiction
Another Kind of Eden – James Lee Burke
Billy Summers – Stephen King
Bloodless – Preston & Child
The Bone Code – Kathy Reichs
Class Act – Stuart Woods
Forever My Own – Tracie Peterson
The Girl From the Channel Islands – Jenny Lecoat
Good Company – Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
IIt’s Better This Way - Debbie Macomber
The Madness of Crowds - Louise Penny
The Noise – James Patterson
The Secret Keeper – Erica Bauermeister
Vortex – Catherine Coulter
Large Print
An Irish Hostage – Charles Todd
Nine Lives – Danielle Steele
Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder – Joanne Fluke
Books on CD
Non Fiction
The Beekeeper’s Bible – Richard Jones & Sharon Sweeney-Lynch