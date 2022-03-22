This is it! It’s time for the Harry Potter Extravanganza!3.
Sarah McLaughlin, Miss D, Miss Lee, Cynthia Hurlong and a countless number of volunteers have put in a ton of hours of work to make this wonderful event possible.
So what’s going on?
Friday, March 25 – The Taylor Theater will be showing Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban for FREE at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. A total of 18 local businesses are participating in the Extravaganza! There is a digital Scavenger Hunt throughout Downtown Edenton and Harry Potter Trading Cards that you can collect.
The Sugared Fig, Surf Wind & Fire, the Governors Pub and the Edenton Coffee House are offering Harry Potter inspired foodstuffs. The Gregarious Goose and Cloth & Twine are offering crafts for youngsters.
And there will be a digital Scavenger Hunt using QR codes at a number of Downtown Edenton’s local establishments. Look for the Harry Potter Balloon outside of each business as hints and markers to the businesses participating.
Friday Evening is for the slightly older Harry Potter fans in the Arts & Culture District. The Cupola House is hosting the “Minister of Magic.”
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will hold a Harry Potter Escape Room (we need teenagers to help the grown-ups solve the mysteries). The Chowan Arts Council will be serving adult beverages and Pictionary. All these events start at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m. our great friends at the Edenton Bay Trading Company will change up their famous Trivia Night and host Harry Potter Trivia Night.
Saturday, March 26 - The big Harry Potter Extravaganza!3 is at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be Magic! Care of Magical Creatures! Potions! Herbology with Professor Shook! Quidditch! Face painting! Divination! The Hogwarts Express! But Wait… There’s More! You have to see it to believe it.
After the main event at the library – Downtown Edenton will continue to hum like Diagon Alley with tons of Harry Potter stuff to do. I continue to tell everyone whenever I can that the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is the best library in the United States. This is our 101st Anniversary gift to you!
New Books
Adult Fiction
The Darkest Place – Phillip Margolin
Ever Constant – Tracie Peterson
Give Unto Other – Donna Leon
High Stakes – Danielle Steel
Reminders of Him – Colleen Hoover
The Maid – Nita Prose
The Match – Harlan Coben
Large Print
Drawn by the Current – Jocelyn Green
Thread of Hope – Leslie Gould
Audio Books
Killing England – Bill O’Reilly
Non Fiction
DVDs
All Creatures Great & Small – Season 1
The Crown – Season 4
Detectorists – Series 1, 2 & 3
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.