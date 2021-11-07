Jesus encountered ten lepers one day on His journey to Jerusalem. They cried out asking to be healed by the Messiah, and Jesus responded, “Go to your priest and present yourself.”As they walk away, they are made clean.
Luke shows us that only one of the ten returned to tell Jesus thank you.
I am sure you have heard some messages on this story, and it almost feels cliché to speak of this moment in the context of gratitude. However, there is significant depth in this little story. The words used here in this story firmly form our understanding of corporate worship today.
There are two words we use for “thanks” that I want to unpack.
As the Samaritan leper returns to Jesus, he falls to the ground and declares the incredible glory of God. He bows at Jesus’ feet and states that he knows Jesus is deity.
The word He uses for “glory” or “honor” to Jesus is “doxos” from which we get “doxology.” Doxology usually refers to an ancient song that simply states praise unto God from all creatures. What the Greek word means, in essence, is, “It is my understanding and opinion that You are God and worthy of all my honor and glory.”
This is the essence of worship. All I have is Yours.
Jesus responds as if this isn’t enough. Not that the man’s worship wasn’t meaningful, but how could ten receive healing and only one take the time to say ‘thank you?’ He says, “Where are the others to give thanks” and He uses a word from which we fashioned the term Eucharist.
Perhaps, you may be unfamiliar with this word. The church has used this word for communion for centuries. It is significant to remind ourselves that Jesus Himself has prepared the table.
Every element was brought, blessed, served and given by Him. The only contribution to the glory of God is giving thanks for what He has already accomplished.
We, humans, long for a natural expression of a supernatural experience. When we have encountered God, we become more generous with our money, talents, words and time. We see the action of worship from cover to cover in the Word of God. We must recognize that God has done great things, even things we cannot see, and we show that by doing things that prove our reliance on a God we cannot see.
Isn’t this the essence of faith? We cannot simply declare faith with our mouths; we must live a life that communicates our belief in our world you cannot see. Maybe, that’s what Jesus meant when he told that leper, “Your faith has made you well.”
I had a dear friend who passed earlier this year. He died suddenly on vacation, and it broke my heart. I tried to remember every story I had of him. Remembering is the fullness of gratitude, by the way.
He bought me dinner one night while I was in college. It was expensive. I told him I didn’t know how to respond, because he was so generous.
He said, “You paid me back by saying ‘thank you.’ For as long as I hear ‘thank you’ you’ll never pay for your dinner at my table — anywhere.”
All I can contribute is a simple thank-you? Well, then I’ll certainly remember my blessings, and I’ll always find a way to say ‘thank you.’ Thank you, Bob. And, thank you, Jesus.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.