This is a tough column to write. I’m leaving the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
I went through a very long and rigorous interview process with another public library in North Carolina and chose to take the job when it was offered to me. This literally is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life.
In my nearly nine years as the Chowan County Librarian, I’ve grown to love and appreciate this community deeply. When I started “liberry skewl” in 2004, I knew I wanted to be a librarian in a remote rural community. It took me a few years to get here, but I did.
I believe that I’ve been able to achieve my goal of making the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library a cornerstone of community engagement in Chowan County. I had a seven-year plan when I got here. That plan got tossed out the window in October 2013 when Katy Ebersole stopped me after a yoga class in our big meeting room and said: “Jennifer, I’m sorry to tell you this, but the carpet is wet.”
I knew that when I started the job in September 2013, that the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library was in a spot of trouble. I researched the Chowan County budget and knew that the county was still suffering through a severe financial crisis. I felt my main job was to restore faith in the value of having a public library in Chowan County.
I attended County Commissioner meetings, spoke at every group that invited me, opened the library to the public during major events in town and generally spent every last waking minute working or thinking about work.
Naomi White, Joyce White, Miss Julia Hassell, Claudia Resta, Leslie Jordan and Lee Lolkema welcomed me and taught me so much about helping our community at first.
We were able to expand our hours and hire Josh Ainsley because of a grant and the county stepped up the next year and funded us enough to be able to be open extra hours. I’ve had such good fortune in bringing in new folks like Vickie Barrow, Kecia Phelps, Destinee Williams, Markita Drew, Brandy Goodwin, Susan Allen and now Scott Tynch.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has expanded its reach.
Our Summer Reading Program is better than 90 percent of Summer Reading Programs in the country. The Harry Potter Extravaganza! will continue to grow.
Our meeting space is used by many groups for programming and the Friends put together amazing events that can draw up to 100 people.
The reason we can do all these amazing things is because of the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Their annual membership drive brings in enough money for major events and to supplement our very limited book budget. When I arrived the book budget was $0.00. Our county apportioned book budget for the past few years has fluctuated between $2,000 and $8,000. This is progress.
Now back to October 2013, when I learned the building leaked. From that point on, it became my goal to get the never-ending leak to stop leaking. I spent so many hurricanes and Nor’easters in the meeting room with the Shop-Vac. The whole staff pulled together and caulked the door. A volunteer caulked the windows. We used toilet paper walls to stop water. We tore up the carpet.
The Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Library stepped in and started advocating to the county to fix the building after Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The county maintenance department got the job done in 2021. The building still isn’t 100 percent — but it is so much better now than when I started.
I knew that “they don’t teach you about this stuff in liberry skewl’’ when I got here.
In all honesty, I’m a bit worn out as a county librarian. My new job will have me focusing on only one particular department of a public library – local history. The only reason I am any good at local history is because of all of you. Y’all love the history of this community so much that I caught the bug!
Next week will be my last column for reals as my last day at work is Friday, May 20. I cannot thank this community enough for entrusting me with caring for the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. The late Rosalie Miller gave the best advice about how to manage the library: Be a good hostess.
Chowan County and Edenton have been wonderful hosts and hostesses these past nine years.
