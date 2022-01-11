“How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings good news, who announces peace and brings good news of happiness.”
— Isaiah 52:7
Do you like your feet? How many of you think your feet are beautiful? While God has made many beautiful things, I doubt any of us would rate our feet as a ten!
Few people have beautiful feet in a literal sense. But a messenger who runs to deliver good news can be described as having beautiful feet, even if those feet are covered in dust, calloused, bruised and cut from the run.
In Old Testament times there was no instant way of getting news. No television programs would be interrupted to announce that a coup had overthrown a government somewhere. No telephones, emails or text messages to convey information instantly from the chief of staff to his generals. There was no CNN, Fox News or Associated Press.
If an army was fighting a battle the news of the outcome was sent to the homeland by a runner. The people of the city knew a battle was being fought, so they would line the city walls, eagerly awaiting the news of their army's victory or defeat.
God thinks our feet are beautiful. I don't mean a pedicure. God is interested in our feet. He is not so much concerned about how your feet look, but where they go and what they do.
Doctors tell us that your feet are mirrors of your health. Signs of diabetes, arthritis and circulatory problems often appear first in your feet. Your feet also play an important role in your spiritual well being.
Some feet lead to trouble, strife and heartache. Isaiah 59:7 reads, “Their feet run to evil, and they hasten to shed innocent blood, their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity, devastation and destruction are in their highways.”
Other feet are yielded to God in ministry. The Psalmist in Psalm 119:59-60 said, “I considered my ways and turned my feet to Your testimonies. I hastened and did not delay to keep Your commandments.”
That's good news.
The bad news is that the whole world is held captive by sin and Satan and is subject to the judgment of a righteous, holy God. God must punish sin because He is holy beyond our imagination. Every man, woman, boy or girl sits on death row awaiting the fiery judgment of a just God.
The good news is that God loves the world! How much? God so loved the world that He sent His only Son, the holy child, Jesus. He was made in the likeness of sinful flesh, a servant to humanity, sinless in His nature and obedient to the eternal plan of redemption which meant death by crucifixion.
Jesus demonstrated God's great love for fallen humanity by suffering the judgment and wrath that was meant for us. Dying on the cross, Jesus provided a way for us to receive forgiveness of sin and be made righteous. We broke the law, but Jesus came to pay our fine!
Isaiah 53 said it this way, “But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities, the chastisement of our peace was upon Him, and with His stripes we are healed.”
Romans 8:1 shouts, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” Now that is good news!
Flowers are designed by God to bring color and fragrance into our lives so it is fitting to display them in a vase on the table. Your feet were designed to go places. They may take you up and down a basketball court or a walk around the block. They may take you to school or work, which is good. But your feet can reach into eternity when you employ them to carry the good news of Jesus Christ.
To God, there is nothing more beautiful than feet that carry the good news of Jesus Christ, whether it is across the street or across the ocean. Have your feet brought good news to someone recently? When they are employed to travel near and far bearing the message of the gospel of Jesus Christ, God calls them beautiful.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.