Salinity is always a concern when irrigating with brackish water like we have in the Chowan River and the Albemarle Sound.
Normally, salinity levels are low enough not to cause any concern. However, when we receive less rainfall and the temperature trends upwards, we can start to see the amount of salinity in both bodies of water increase.
Salinity is a concern with irrigation water because of the damage it can cause to both our crops and soil.
The two main ions that we look for in terms of salinity are Sodium and Chlorine. Chlorine at high enough levels can cause the foliage of your crop to burn and at high enough levels in the soil can also cause the roots to burn.
Sodium affects the soil itself. Too much Sodium in the soil can cause the soil pores to close up and cause water permeability issues. This can also cause water intake problems for a farmer’s crops.
The Chowan Ag Extension Program checks multiple areas in the Chowan River and Albemarle Sound every summer to ensure the salinity in those bodies of water do not reach critical levels.
As of 6/29/22, the salinity level is at 1ppt in the Wingfield area, 1.7 in the Rocky Hock area, 2.3ppt in the Bowens Rd area and 2.6ppt in the Edenton Bay area.
At these salinity levels, it is recommended that farmers do not irrigate any crop as salt-based damage could occur. However, if irrigation needs to be used in order to save a crop from severe drought damage or death, farmers can irrigate up to 1.5 to 5 inches of irrigation water on salt sensitive crops like peanuts, white potatoes and sweet potatoes before a leeching rain must occur.
Up to 1.5 inches of irrigation water that has come out of the Edenton Bay area and up to five inches of water that has come out of the Wingfield area. There must be enough rainfall to wash the salt out of the soil profile.
About one inch should be sufficient. Please be aware that salt based damage may occur to both the crop and soil if irrigation water with this much salt is used but it should not be enough to kill the crop.
Concerns over salinity levels in irrigation water are greatly diminished if irrigation water is pulled from small creeks or ditches, even if they are close to the River or Sound.
However, continued use of irrigation pulling from these areas may pull salty water into them.
Please call Matt Leary, the Chowan Ag Extension Agent at 252-482-6585 for more details or concerns about the salinity in the River and Sound.
Matt Leary is the Chowan Agriculture Extension Agent for Chowan County.