The trauma of leaving a daughter to attend college hundreds of miles away was still fresh when we came home last weekend. Then, more trauma struck.
I had come in from mowing and was headed for the shower. Sharon entered a few steps behind after a run to the grocery store. Her shrieks from the utility room brought me running from the other side of the house, fully expecting carnage.
My wife had looked to the left and seen what I had not — that the bank of cabinets over the washer and dryer had fallen. The damage to the laundry appliances is bad enough that both must be replaced.
We knew that the fall was fresh because the cabinets, installed some three years ago, had been in their proper place earlier when we carried in the luggage from our trip.
After impacting the washer and dryer, the fully packed unit had flipped forward over the appliances, landing upside down on the floor. Metal was bent. Wood was broken. Contents were spilled.
The gravity of the situation was further weighted by the realization that the crumpled contents included 20 Mason jars of pressure-sealed green beans from the garden. Losing appliances and a little laundry detergent is one thing. Now I was starting to grieve.
Green beans are among my favorite things from the garden. The considerable work of planting, tilling, weeding, picking, cleaning and breaking pays off after the beans have been canned — the old-fashioned way.
Tomatoes, squash, okra and other goodies from the garden tend to be gobbled up before fall gives in to winter. But we plant enough beans so that they can still be enjoyed many months later.
I should pause here and express my appreciation for Sharon, who labors, alongside my mother, in the garden year after year. I help some, but it is mostly they who make possible the summertime bounty that I so enjoy.
I’m thankful, also, that Sharon has developed a liking for Southern-style green beans.
Having been raised in northern Ohio, my wife long preferred her green beans lightly cooked to retain a certain crispy and fresh-green taste.
She was initially puzzled by the way Southern people go to the trouble of canning their green beans instead of simply freezing them. Sharon was further mystified by the Southern practice of boiling beans for long periods, even after they already have been pressure cooked.
At the risk of spilling too many beans on my wife, she has lived in the South far longer now than she lived among her native northern cooking traditions — most of which are quite marvelous, by the way. For years now, Sharon has been boiling her garden green beans to pure perfection.
That, combined with the fresh separation from our daughter, is why we both were so traumatized by the sight of those precious jars of beans among the rubble of our crashed cabinets. Sifting and sorting the fallen contents, we discovered an unbelievable silver lining to that terrible event.
Not one single jar of those glorious green beans had broken. It’s as if someone somewhere knew we needed a miracle to make us feel better.
So it’s true. Beans really are good for your heart.