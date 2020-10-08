The buttery rich flavor and flakey, tender layers of a warm biscuit just out of the oven exudes comfort. Made with loving hands a biscuit is a true family tradition and not just Southern sustenance.
Biscuits are now known as a table staple in the South but before the mid-1800s they were considered a delicacy just for Sunday suppers and special occasions. Although the biscuit is British in origin we have taken this simple bread literally to new heights. The Brit’s biscuit was more like a hockey puck and was thin and hard like a cracker or a cookie.
There are a few different kinds of biscuits. The cathead or spoon biscuit is either dropped from a spoon or spooned and rolled into a ball, and then baked on a greased sheet pan. The pan or cut-out biscuit is lightly kneaded and rolled or patted out and sometimes folded over a few times to ensure layers form when baked. And then there is the angel biscuit which is made from yeast and rises to a pillowy soft texture. A true Southern treat is the sweet potato biscuit. Since sweet potatoes are abundant in the South they were often used to supplement flour when it became scarce, but now they are just made because they taste so good! Pumpkin can also be used to make a biscuit, and I have seen biscuits flavored with maple, bacon, cheddar and even chocolate.
Biscuit making has become a lost art since the convenience of frozen or canned biscuits, which are ok, but have none of the texture or flavor. Also KFC, Bojangles and Popeye’s offer quick drive-through satisfaction, but a good biscuit needs to be made with pure, simple ingredients, and not preservatives and chemicals, not to mention a little love.
The key to all biscuits is to use cold ingredients and not overwork the dough when mixing. I never roll them, but just lightly pat the dough out on a floured pastry cloth and cut them straight down with a sharp, floured biscuit cutter, never twisting the cutter. I place the dough rounds on a parchment-lined sheet pan and then chill and rest them before baking in a hot oven.
The biscuit is one of my best-loved menu offerings and the biscuit recipe is one of my most-requested recipes. This week I have included a recipe for my quick sweet potato biscuits. I make both a sweet potato angel biscuit for my ham biscuits, and my quick sweet potato biscuit. With either biscuit you can roast and mash fresh sweet potatoes or mash them right out of the can.
Enjoy!