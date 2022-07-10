Think about this statement: only one choice can take you where you want to go. Every past experience was first a present choice.
God challenges us, in Proverbs 3:5, to choose well the choices of leaning on our limited understanding or choosing His unlimited power: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.” (Proverbs 3:5)
What does it mean to “trust the Lord with all your heart?” It means that we completely trust God with all that is in us — relying not on anything we can do in our strength. We should also give all our strength to the will of the Holy Spirit.
2 Corinthians 12:9 reminds us that God’s strength is made perfect in our weakness — therefore, I will boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. With this kind of heart attitude, God can fulfill His will in and through us. When His will is fulfilled, He gets glory from our life. While we should not seek glory for ourselves, we should enjoy what God does for Himself through us.
To ‘lean not’ on our understanding means we are not seeking to figure the problem out plausibly. If God is truly at the center of our lives, we live for Him alone.
Maybe the query should be: Do I believe that He lives? If our answer is ‘yes,’ we should also believe that we can trust God with all our heart. When we do this, the result is the blessings of God flowing into our life.
Remember, when God is at the center of our life, His blessings overflow into every area of our life.
When we lean on something, we trust it. How often do you inspect the door-jamb in your home or office before you lean on it? Never. You trust it to hold your weight; after all, it holds the weight of the door; why not you?
How often do you examine a chair before you sit in it? Perhaps occasionally; however, nine times out of ten, you sit without thinking the chair in which you are ‘leaning’ your weight would fail you.
Think about the three Hebrew boys: Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. They told King Nebuchadnezzar that God could deliver them from the burning fiery furnace, and even if He didn’t deliver them, they would not worship the golden image the king had set up (Daniel 3:16-18).
The three Hebrew boys could rely on God because past experience taught them He was totally trustworthy.
How easy would it be for us to trust our understanding and worship the golden image because, naturally, all we could see is impending death in the fiery furnace? How easy is it to trust God, leaning even our very life on His love and understanding?
Only one choice can take us where we want to go. God challenges us to choose His unlimited power.
Make a list of why you believe God is totally trustworthy. Then, focus on His promises and past faithfulness through your choices. Finally, re-read the list whenever you need the courage to ‘lean’ on Him instead of ‘your own understanding.’
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com