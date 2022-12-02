Downtown Edenton’s homes and shops are sprinkled with twinkling lights and greenery as the town prepares for two weeks of holiday merriment.
Just the right touch of chill adds the perfect setting for Thursday’s Sip and Shop, followed by a Kick-Off to Christmas on Friday with the Tree Lighting, Santa’s Arrival and a Lighted Boat flotilla.
A parade on Saturday completes the weekend’s events, which all lead to the grand finale of the Candlelight Tour a few days later.
Several tourists have commented that our town resembles a Hallmark Christmas movie. We all know it’s a little more work than those whimsical Christmas tales depict, and thanks to all the tireless volunteers, shopkeepers and workers the beauty of this magical season comes together each year.
Many of Edenton’s holiday venues from the CAC to James Iredell House involve Christmas sweets, and the organizers rely on the donations of many holiday treats, especially cookies, for the hundreds of tourists that pass through our town.
If you are looking for a new Christmas cookie this year the Candy Cane cookie is a festive addition to any cookie tray. My daughter, Lexie, has always been the designated baker for these cookies at my house. It does take a little patience and planning, but it is such a fun cookie to make and especially good to eat.
This cookie uses one dough divided into two colors and flavors which is twisted into a candy cane shape. Our family always preferred using almond extract rather than peppermint in the red dough, but you can use whichever flavor you prefer.
This week I have included my recipe for Candy Cane Cookies. Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.