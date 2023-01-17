I love chocolate. It’s comforting and warm flavor is just right for a cold, January day.
Although not everyone is fond of the flavor of chocolate, in its unprocessed state it is a wonderful addition to your spices that’s been used in many savory dishes dating back to the Mayans and Aztecs who first harvested the cacao beans.
The beans of the cacao tree have a bitter taste and must first be fermented to develop flavor. After fermentation they are dried, cleaned and then roasted. The shell of the cacao bean is removed to produce cacao nibs.
The nibs are then ground to produce cacao mass. The dried powder produced in the processing is known as cocoa, and the remaining product is cocoa butter. The two are combined with sugar and an emulsifier to create the chocolate with which many are familiar today.
Since cocoa and cocoa nibs are not sweet in their own right and have an earthy flavor they are a perfect complement to meats. In my chocolate cooking class, I combine both ground cocoa nibs and cocoa powder with spices to create a rub for pork. Coffee is another popular ground bean used in rubs, but I hope you give cocoa a try.
This week I have included my recipe for Cocoa-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin. It’s quick to prepare and a nice meal with the pan sauce recipe I included when combined with a seasonal vegetable like Brussel sprouts. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.