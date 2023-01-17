Cocoa Pork

Although not everyone is fond of the flavor of chocolate, in its unprocessed state it is a wonderful addition to your spices and has been used in many savory dishes, including pork tenderloin.

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

I love chocolate. It’s comforting and warm flavor is just right for a cold, January day.

