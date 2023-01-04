It is the first week of 2023, and the possibilities are endless with the start of the new year! You may try and tackle a New Year’s Resolution, such as more exercise, reading a number of books for the year, eating healthy or trying a new skill.
It may mark the beginning of a transition, such as entering the last semester of high school or college, preparing for a wedding or starting a new job. Indeed, even the name of the year’s first month finds its roots in Roman mythology and ancient religious ceremonies.
January comes from the Roman god Janus, the god of transitions, beginnings and endings, time, gates and even doorways. In ancient Rome, Janus, the god of two faces, was invoked and prayed to at any perceived transitions, endings or beginnings. Such transitions even included the start and end of a war.
The Romans would often carve the faces of Janus above or next to gates or doorways.
Since the business of Janus was also time, it was tradition to offer prayers and sacrifices to Janus at the start of the new year. On Jan. 1, Romans would offer good wishes to each other to avoid any bad omens for the year. The Romans also exchanged food and little gifts with each other, cakes were presented at the altar of Janus, and the augurs would preside over a special ceremony for the start of the year.
These prayers to the god also extended to the beginning of the month or the kalends. At the start of each month, Roman priests would sacrifice an animal to Janus to mark the change in time.
While the times have certainly changed, the name of Janus lives on in the modern twelve-month calendar at the very beginning of the year.
At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we love to share the joy of reading and learning and encourage you to get in the spirit of trying something new for the New Year!
If you need somewhere to start, join us for one of our new programs this month. We have a book club if you want to read more, a mindfulness class if you want to better your mental health, a computer class if you want to become more tech-savvy, and even a “Tool Time” session if you want to learn some new skills for work around the house.
Look below for programming details:
Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.