Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures expected. * WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. Near freezing temperatures are most likely north and northwest of Highway 17 and 158. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&