A public radio station in Seattle has a lock on a certain population of listeners. Drivers of 2016 Mazdas are finding that their car radio will pick up only one station — KUOW 94.9 FM.
This reminds me of the good old days when radios were radios, and static was around every corner.
“Over the past couple of weeks, some people who listen to KUOW in their Mazdas say their car radio is permanently stuck on 94.9 FM,” a reporter for the station wrote in a story published online by NPR. “It’s only affecting KUOW, Mazdas from 2016, and we have no idea why.”
Of course, the affected model of automobile doesn’t really have a radio in the traditional sense. It has an “audio system” with MP3, WMA, AAC, USB, and OGG, among other features. I’m not sure what all of those abbreviations mean, but that last one sounds like something I say whenever I try to operate the “audio system” of a modern car: “Oh, gee. GEE!”
The 2015 Honda Odyssey we once owned had a touch-screen audiovisual system that made operating the “radio” while driving downright hazardous. I often drove that vehicle in silence after giving up on tuning the system to anything that I would describe as listening pleasure.
I’m old enough to have owned cars that did not have a working radio. My first car was a 1965 Chevy Impala. Like most car radios back then, mine had two dials — one for on/off and volume and one for tuning in different stations. There were about five preset buttons for locking in favorite stations.
Something similar to the Mazda situation in Seattle happened to the radio in that old Impala. It became stuck on one station, which didn’t even come in well.
I never knew how the radio dial malfunctioned. As is the case with so many Southern mechanical problems, I suspected an internal linking failure — as in, “I think the linkage is all balled up in there!”
When I was driving that Impala during the late 1970s, I solved the problem by using modern technology. I installed a Sanyo quadrophonic underdash eight-track tape player and attached Realistic speakers to all four doors. What a blaster!
As fate would have it, the 2005 Honda Accord that I use for commuting on the interstate to my place of employment does not have a working radio. My twin daughters shared the car during their first year of driving. When it came back to me, I found that the radio would work for a little while and then go off. It might come back on, and it might not.
When something started mysteriously draining the car’s battery, I suspected the malfunctioning “audio system” and disconnected it. The battery has remained fully charged since.
Rather than do without music, I again turned to modern technology. I started riding with a Bluetooth speaker, through which I can play songs from my smartphone. The sound that my modern speaker produces rivals that quadrophonic stereo that rocked the old Impala.
My advice to the 2016 Mazda drivers of Seattle: Turn off your radio and turn on to modern technology. Otherwise you’re stuck listening to public radio with your linkage all balled up.