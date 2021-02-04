As the librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library, I am honored to write for the Chowan Herald for the first time!
As you may be aware, the Scuppernong Reminder was discontinued at the end of November, and the longtime coverage of Tyrrell County came to an end.
Since local news is so important, some concerned community partners, including the Tyrrell County Board of County Commissioners and Ray McClees, former reporter for the Reminder, reached out to the Chowan Herald to see if something could be done to reinstate coverage of Tyrrell County.
Thanks to the foresight of its parent company, Adams Publishing Group which also publishes the Daily Advance, the Herald’s coverage now not just includes Tyrrell and Chowan Counties, but also extends to Hyde County and the town of Creswell.
This amazing opportunity not only saves press coverage for our community, but also demonstrates what wonderful things can be done when a community comes together for the greater good.
As with the Reminder, I am excited for the opportunity to share the Tyrrell County Public Library’s events and updates with the Herald! This month at the Library, we are offering even more virtual programming for everyone in our library system.
One event in particular is our annual Valentine’s Day Program fundraiser of themed goodie bags. While we will not be able to deliver the Valentine’s bags due to COVID-19 this year, we are still selling our bags for pick-up at the library on Friday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year our bags are STUFFED with awesome goodies and toys for everyone.
We have filled the children’s bags with a Valentine’s llama, love bug cards, candy, and much more. The romantic gifts for adults contain poetry from a local NC author, gourmet hot chocolate, chocolates, a valentine’s mug, and much more!
At $9 per bag, these perfect Valentine’s gifts for your loved ones help support your local library and ensure the children of Tyrrell County have a wonderful Summer Reading Program. Swing by the front desk or call us at 252-796-3771 to reserve your bag! We will be taking orders until February 11th.
Stay tuned to our column with more details about upcoming programming and events, and subscribe to our Facebook and YouTube pages to never miss the latest news from the Tyrrell County Public Library!