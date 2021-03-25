The next Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture is coming up on Tuesday, April 6th at noon. Historian Mary Maillard will be presenting: Conductors and Passengers: Harriet Jacobs’ Underground Railroad.
This should be a fascinating look at this part of our history. Mary Maillard has done extensive research and writing about the Skinner Family and is very familiar with the antebellum era in Edenton and Chowan County. This should be a fascinating lecture and we are all looking forward to it.
Again it will be a virtual program by Zoom and then posted on Facebook for those who missed it live. We cannot thank Susan Inglis, Bill Miller and the rest of the Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group enough for starting these.
One of the most important things I’ve learned through a year of a global pandemic is that programming of any sort no longer needs to be exclusively in person.
I was able to sit in on a reading by an author that there was no way I was ever going to see in person this past week. I hope that some of the lessons we’ve learned in putting programming online continues and we can continue to participate in events all over the country.
And remember we’re having great success with Outside StoryTime every Wednesday at 11 am. Bring the wee ones and have some fun out of the house.
Other good things going on at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library include books for sale again! And we are taking donations of books again!
Yay!
Children’s Fiction
Big Nate: In Your Face – Lincoln Peirce
Hilo: All the Pieces Fit – Judd Winick
Hilo: Gina the Girl Who Broke the World – Judd Winick
Hilo: The Great Big Boom – Judd Winick
Hilo: Saving the Whole Wide World- Judd Winick
Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong – Judd Winick
The Puppy Place: Biggie – Ellen Miles
Young Adult
Chain of Iron – Cassandra Clare
Fiction
Life After Death – Sister Souljah
Large Print
This Time Next Year We’ll Be Laughing: A Memoir – Jaqueline Winspear
Non-Fiction
Philippians: A Biblical Study – Joyce Meyer