The next Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture is coming up on Tuesday, April 6th at noon. Historian Mary Maillard will be presenting: Conductors and Passengers: Harriet Jacobs’ Underground Railroad.

This should be a fascinating look at this part of our history. Mary Maillard has done extensive research and writing about the Skinner Family and is very familiar with the antebellum era in Edenton and Chowan County. This should be a fascinating lecture and we are all looking forward to it.

Again it will be a virtual program by Zoom and then posted on Facebook for those who missed it live. We cannot thank Susan Inglis, Bill Miller and the rest of the Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group enough for starting these.

One of the most important things I’ve learned through a year of a global pandemic is that programming of any sort no longer needs to be exclusively in person.

I was able to sit in on a reading by an author that there was no way I was ever going to see in person this past week. I hope that some of the lessons we’ve learned in putting programming online continues and we can continue to participate in events all over the country.

And remember we’re having great success with Outside StoryTime every Wednesday at 11 am. Bring the wee ones and have some fun out of the house.

Other good things going on at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library include books for sale again! And we are taking donations of books again!

Yay!

Children’s Fiction

Big Nate: In Your Face – Lincoln Peirce

Hilo: All the Pieces Fit – Judd Winick

Hilo: Gina the Girl Who Broke the World – Judd Winick

Hilo: The Great Big Boom – Judd Winick

Hilo: Saving the Whole Wide World- Judd Winick

Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong – Judd Winick

The Puppy Place: Biggie – Ellen Miles

Young Adult

Chain of Iron – Cassandra Clare

Fiction

Life After Death – Sister Souljah

Large Print

This Time Next Year We’ll Be Laughing: A Memoir – Jaqueline Winspear

Non-Fiction

Philippians: A Biblical Study – Joyce Meyer

Jennifer Finlay is Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library’s librarian.