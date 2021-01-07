Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

For the Vegetables:

For the Risotto:

PREPARATION

For the vegetables, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine any combination of vegetables on a foil-lined sheet pan, cut to roughly the same size dice. Season and toss with olive oil. Roast for 10-15 minutes. Set aside.

For the Risotto, heat stock in a pan and keep warm on low heat.

Heat a large, heavy pan and add oil to coat. Sauté the onion until soft. Add the garlic, and rice, stirring to coat all of the grains. Season with thyme, salt and pepper and cook about a minute.

Stir in wine and bay leaf, and reduce by half.

Ladle in stock one scoop at a time and stir until absorbed by the rice. Continue until all the stock is absorbed into the mixture and rice is al dente and creamy.

Add the roasted vegetables and reserved peas, lightly combining. Stir in Parmesan and parsley. Drizzle with truffle oil or other finishing oil and more parsley when plating.