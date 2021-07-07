Life after death. I bet that got your attention. In the Gospel of Luke the priestly Sadducees who did not believe in an afterlife asked Jesus a question meant to trap him.
According to tradition, when a man died, his brother would marry the widow. But if that happened several times, which brother would marry the woman in the afterlife? Jesus’ answer was that eternal life is just not like this life. As usual, his truth was beyond their knowledge or expectations.
The question is one we all ponder: What is next? What will it look like? What will it feel like? No matter how we may picture heaven, it is hard to imagine a place that will be eternally good.
When we try to conceive of anything in our lives we could enjoy forever I think we can get a funny feeling in our stomachs. What will it be like on that farther shore? In effect, Jesus just said, “it will be different.” So , why doesn’t he tell us what it is like?
Think of a child in the mother’s womb. If we could describe to that child the life waiting for him or her, what might be the response? We would say, “Just think of it! You will ride bicycles and eat ice cream and go to the movies with your friends. Your parents will hug you and tell you how special you are. You will go to the circus and take vacations at the seashore. You are going to love it!”
I think the response might be, “I can see that you are excited about this new life, but I have no idea what you are talking about. I am comfortable and satisfied where I am, so I think I’ll pass.”
We could understand that, couldn’t we? That child has no frame of reference, no way to comprehend anything we have said. Is it possible that the reason God has not described the next life to us is for the very same reason? It would simply be a waste of time and effort.
My own hope is based on Jesus’ promise in the Gospel of John in Chapter 14, verses 1-3: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”
I wish I could tell you exactly what that means, but I can’t. I just choose to believe that there is a place waiting for you and me, a place and life we cannot begin to imagine.
Another reason that I believe in heaven is the whole issue of “waste.” On this earth we humans waste so much everyday and in every way. I do not believe that God can abide wasting any part of his creation, especially the human beings he loves so much. I just cannot imagine God wasting something he has created as precious as a soul. No way.
So, as always, it comes back to faith. When Jesus says that he has gone to prepare a place for me, that is good enough for me. And when I think about it, if that new place is something I could understand and visualize, then it could not be that different from what I already know. As nice as this life can be at times, I think we can all agree that it is not “paradise.” A surprise awaits us.