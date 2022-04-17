Etched in the wall of a concentration camp by an unknown author is a poem. “I believe in the sun even when it is not shining… I believe in love, even when there’s no one there… I believe in God, even when He is silent. I believe through any trial, there is always a way…”
When I think about this poem, I think about Resurrection power.
“I believe in the sun even when it is not shining.”
While Jesus was hanging on the cross, the day became dark; the sun ceased to shine (Luke 23:44). Had sin won? The Light of the world is dimming, and now darkness would reign.
Wait, but then there is resurrection power. What darkness did not comprehend is Jesus’ Light can never be darkened. Jesus made a way for those stumbling in darkness to find The Way. Thanks to resurrection power, you never need to worry over sin’s darkness.
“I believe in love, even when there’s no one there.”
At Jesus’ death, His followers fled (Matthew 26:31). His mother must have been distraught (John 19:25). Who would tend to Jesus’ body and burial? People who were crucified gave up their right to burial; their remains were placed in the dump.
Wait, but then there is resurrection power. Through resurrection power, love overcomes. Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus bravely stepped up to do for Jesus what His closest followers did not (John 19:38-42). Both men had undoubtedly been council members at Jesus’ trial, and now, these same men were risking everything for Jesus. Even when ‘no one’ is around, love breaks through.
“I believe in God, even when He is silent.”
On the cross, Jesus cries out to God, “Why have You forsaken Me” (Matthew 27:46). At this moment, God is silent so that Jesus can take our sin, grief, failings, shortcomings and evil upon Himself. Jesus is laying the groundwork, so we never have to know God’s true silence. There may be times when God appears silent.
Wait, but then there is resurrection power. Resurrection power means His presence is eternal (Psalm 139:7). Yes, there might be times God seems silent, but His presence is always with you (Hebrews 13:5).
“I believe through any trial, there is always a way.”
The Bible says that Jesus endured the cross for the joy set before Him (Hebrews 12:2). As they rolled the stone and sealed Jesus’ tomb, death, hell, the grave, and sin appeared to win.
Wait, but then there is resurrection power. With His substitutionary death, Jesus made the only way for humanity’s salvation (John 3:16; John 14:6).
Death, hell and the grave appear to win. Wait, but then there is resurrection power. Very early Sunday morning, Jesus rose from death to die no more (Romans 6:9). If the same Spirit dwells in you, then spiritually, you will never die, and one day your mortal body will rise from death to die no more (Romans 6:10-11).
As we are now in the Octave of Easter (eight days following resurrection Sunday), think about how Jesus’ resurrection power transformed you. In what areas of life can you say, “Wait, but then there is resurrection power.”
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.