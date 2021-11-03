We are in the middle of Medicare Open Enrollment right now Oct. 15- Dec. 7. The phone has been ringing off the hook with seniors asking about Medicare plans seen on TV or phone calls they are receiving.
Before you act call, Gail Spiewak 252-482-6585. Gail can help you choose the right plan based on the medications you take.
Beware of Medicare scams going around, one we recently learned about from a local Senior is that a salesman from the Winston Salem area drove to their house to sign them up on a Medicare plan. Why would you think someone from that far would come here to sign people up on Medicare? The salesman did not tell them how much the new plan was going to cost or even if their benefits would be covered in this area.
Be very careful with phone calls, scammers use local numbers to entice you to answer the call. Once they get you on the phone they earn your trust then get your information and may even come to your house. I would be very skeptical of anyone calling and wanting to come see you.
Remember to call Gail first before making any changes to your Medicare even if the offer sounds really good. Read the following Fraud Alert issued by the Senior Medicare Patrol Program.
COVID-19 Fraud Alert from the Senior Medicare Patrol Program
As the number of people and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic grows, so do the scams associated with it. Scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes, and because older adults are at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, they may target older populations.
It’s important to remember that although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health officials may contact you if they believe you may have been exposed to the virus, they will not need to ask you for insurance or financial information.
Scammers rapidly alter their tactics and adapt their schemes to the changing landscape, and we anticipate that they will leverage the COVID-19 vaccine to prey on unsuspecting beneficiaries. Be vigilant and protect yourself from potential fraud concerning COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
Here are things you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine:
• You likely will not need to pay anything out-of-pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.
• Medicare will not contact you to confirm your Medicare number or personal information over the phone.
• Medicare has not issued a COVID-19 Medicare card and anyone contacting you about this is attempting to steal your information.
• No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Medicare number, Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.
• Buying a vaccine card or making your own is unauthorized use of an official government agency’s logo or seal, and it is a crime.
The North Carolina Senior Medicare Patrol (NCSMP) recommends that Medicare beneficiaries:
• Contact your own doctor if you are experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19 or would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
• Do not give out your Medicare number, Social Security number or personal information in response to unsolicited calls, texts, emails, home visits or booths at health fairs and other public venues. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes as well.
◦ Note that the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine will be billed through Original Medicare, even if you are on a Medicare Advantage Plan. This means you may need to provide your Medicare number when getting the vaccine at public venues where they wouldn’t already have your Medicare number.
• Be suspicious of anyone going door-to-door to offer free coronavirus or COVID-19 testing, supplies, treatments or vaccines. Though volunteers may be going door-to-door to provide information related to COVID-19 vaccines, be very wary of anyone doing so as bad actors may be impersonating these individuals in an attempt to steal your personal, medical, or financial information.
• Be cautious of COVID-19 survey scams that offer money or gifts in exchange for personal, medical or financial information.
• Carefully review your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB), looking for errors or claims for products or services that weren’t received.
• Follow the instructions of your state or local government for other actions you should be taking in response to COVID-19.
NCSMP is ready to provide you with the information you need to protect yourself from Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse; detect potential fraud, errors, and abuse; and report your concerns. NCSMP helps educate and empower Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. You can contact NCSMP at the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at 1-855-408-1212 or by email at ncsmp@ncdoi.gov.
Remember to call Gail first before signing up for anything new.
If you have any Medicare questions or would like to make an appointment with Gail Spiewak,
the SHIIP Coordinator for Chowan County call 252-482-6585.
Submitted by: Mary Morris, Chowan County Cooperative Extension Agent