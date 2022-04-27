Once again a message came to me from the Lord: “Son of man, give your people this message: ‘When I bring an army against a country, the people of that land choose one of their own to be a watchman. When the watchman sees the enemy coming, he sounds the alarm to warn the people. Then if those who hear the alarm refuse to take action, it is their own fault if they die. They heard the alarm but ignored it, so the responsibility is theirs. If they had listened to the warning, they could have saved their lives. But if the watchman sees the enemy coming and doesn’t sound the alarm to warn the people, he is responsible for their captivity. They will die in their sins, but I will hold the watchman responsible for their deaths.’
- Ezekiel 33:1-6
Many people in social media today have names declaring them to be watchmen. What is the significance of the names?
A watchman in ancient days stood on the walls of a city and in the towers. They looked for unusual activity, any danger to the city or an enemy approaching.
There were watchmen on duty 24 hours every day. If they saw any sign of trouble, they blew the trumpet to warn the people.
The watchman had to be vigilant. He could not afford to let his attention wander or fall asleep. If he did, the people could be destroyed. He was their source of security and protection.
God called Ezekiel to be a watchman for the people of Israel. He gave Ezekiel a message of warning for Israel. If they listened, they could save themselves but if not, the consequences were their fault. If Ezekiel did not deliver the message, they would still be destroyed but their blood would be on Ezekiel’s hands.
The people of God are called to be watchmen.
“So his master said, ‘Go out into the country lanes and behind the hedges and urge anyone you find to come, so that the house will be full.” Luke 14:23
The watchman for God should be vigilant, looking to see what is coming and discern its meaning by the scriptures. They should immediately tell others the meaning of what they see.
The watchman must keep awake to the things that are wrong and warn people of the danger. They should never keep silent in the face of evil.
A watchman should be able to discern what is spiritual warfare in what is happening and point it out.
A watchman should always herald the gospel, urging people to receive Christ before it is too late.
And a watchman should always pray for everyone to reach safety by accepting Jesus Christ. That includes our family, community, state, country and the world.
One other prayer: the Bible says, “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee”. There will only be peace in Jerusalem when Christ returns. It is to pray for a world that is in peace. “Even so, come Lord Jesus!”